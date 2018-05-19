Mumbai's 'Dabbawalas' celebrate Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's big day

The 'Dabbawalas' of Mumbai distributed sweets and food to kin of patients in government hospitals and underprivileged children to celebrate the wedding of Britian's Prince Harry and television actress Meghan Markle.Harry and Meghan said their 'I Do's' in dazzling ceremony and were honoured with the title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The 'Dabbawalas', feel a special bond with the royal family ever since Prince Charles met them during his last visit to India and invited two Dabbawala representatives to his wedding to Camilla. They have already sent their wedding gifts- a traditional sari dress and kurta jacket for Harry and his bride.