Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Issues Domestic Flight Schedule For May 26 & 27, Check Details

Mumbai, May 25: Domestic flight services resumed in India on Monday, May 25 after suspension of two months. Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will handle maximum 50 flights daily - 25 incoming and 25 outgoing. The Mumbai airport also released a schedule of flights for May 26 and 27 for the convenience of passengers. 5-Year-Old Boy Travels Alone on Flight From Delhi to Bengaluru, Meets Mother After 3 Months; See Pics.
The CSMIA also asked passengers to follow the schedule to avoid any confusion. On May 26, the airport will operate 44 flights - 22 incoming and 22 outgoing. Meanwhile, on May 27, 50 flights will be operated from the airport to cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Ahmedabad and Patna. Out the total flights to be operated on Wednesday, 25 will be incoming. Click here for the schedule:
Here Is the Schedule for May 26:
|Airline
|Sector
|Flight No.
|Arr time
|Dep Time
|Air Asia India
|Bangalore
|304
|12:35:00
|335
|18:35:00
|Delhi
|0883
|18:20:00
|0884
|19:30:00
|Air India
|Bangalore
|639
|10:30:00
|640
|08:35:00
|Delhi
|537
|19:30:00
|538
|21:30:00
|Alliance Air
|Diu
|625
|07:30:00
|626
|13:50:00
|Indigo
|Ahmedabad
|213
|16:15:00
|6834
|08:55:00
|Bhubaneswar
|375
|19:30:00
|598
|14:05:00
|Dehradun
|257
|15:25:00
|533
|10:05:00
|Delhi
|439
|18:35:00
|755
|17:40:00
|129
|20:10:00
|248
|21:10:00
|Guwahati
|433
|21:15:00
|958
|13:45:00
|Lucknow
|685
|08:20:00
|5317
|13:55:00
|Nagpur
|297
|13:00:00
|5325
|09:15:00
|Patna
|5373
|06:45:00
|5374
|12:25:00
|Ranchi
|5316
|12:00:00
|6179
|06:30:00
|SpiceJet
|Bangalore
|438
|09:40:00
|497
|08:55:00
|Delhi
|8152
|07:20:00
|8723
|10:40:00
|Gorakhpur
|415
|17:05:00
|438
|10:55:00
|Patna
|258
|09:55:00
|284
|15:45:00
|Varanasi
|246
|14:05:00
|247
|19:05:00
|Vistara
|Delhi
|933
|17:30:00
|944
|14:15:00
|994
|11:15:00
|995
|12:30:00
Here Is the Schedule for May 27:
|Airline
|Sector
|Flight No.
|Arr time
|Dep Time
|Air Asia India
|Delhi
|0883
|18:20:00
|0884
|19:30:00
|Kochi
|0325
|13:20:00
|0326
|17:40:00
|9181
|07:10:00
|9182
|12:20:00
|Air India
|Ahmedabad
|614
|09:55:00
|986
|06:15:00
|Delhi
|537
|19:30:00
|538
|21:30:00
|Alliance Air
|Diu
|625
|07:30:00
|626
|13:50:00
|Indigo
|Allahabad
|5914
|12:45:00
|5915
|17:45:00
|Bangalore
|5334
|09:40:00
|5354
|10:30:00
|Chandigarh
|264
|14:40:00
|495
|09:00:00
|Delhi
|439
|18:35:00
|755
|17:40:00
|129
|20:10:00
|248
|21:10:00
|Hyderabad
|5375
|15:40:00
|5376
|19:25:00
|Jaipur
|218
|08:25:00
|998
|14:05:00
|Lucknow
|685
|08:20:00
|5317
|13:55:00
|Nagpur
|297
|13:00:00
|5325
|09:15:00
|Patna
|5373
|06:45:00
|5374
|12:25:00
|Varanasi
|578
|11:45:00
|579
|16:55:00
|SpiceJet
|Bangalore
|438
|09:40:00
|497
|08:55:00
|Delhi
|8152
|07:20:00
|8723
|10:40:00
|Gorakhpur
|415
|17:05:00
|438
|10:55:00
|Patna
|258
|09:55:00
|284
|15:45:00
|Varanasi
|246
|14:05:00
|247
|19:05:00
|Vistara
|Bangalore
|863
|09:00:00
|864
|13:30:00
|Delhi
|933
|17:30:00
|994
|11:15:00
|Hyderabad
|877
|10:15:00
|878
|14:15:00
On the first day of the resumption of air travel in the country, a total of 532 flights were operated. In these flights, 39,231 travelled to their destinations. However, the resumption of flight services did face some initial hiccups as passengers were seen harried across airports, including the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) after many domestic flights were cancelled due to the limit on arrivals and departures by state governments.
According to reports around 80 flights were cancelled on Monday. Passengers travelling from Mumbai also faced inconvenience as some of the flights also got cancelled from Mumbai Airport. Passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the Covid-19 spread.