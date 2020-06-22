Mumbai Has Water Stock for 42 Days As 7 Lakes Providing Drinking Water to the City Receive Less Rainfall So Far, BMC Says ‘No Need to Panic’

Mumbai, June 22: Mumbai, the financial capital of India, has drinking water stock that would last only for the next 1.5 months. This is because the lakes and dams that provide drinking water to the metropolis haven't received much rainfall in the catchment areas so far. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the seven lakes and dams in the city, that supply drinking water, has water stock that would last for about the next 42 days. The report added saying that since it hasn't rained much in the catchment areas of these lakes, there is no increase in the water stock.

The HT report further quotes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials saying that there is no need to panic about the water levels in the city. The civic body added that there will be no scarcity of water as the IMD has predicted a good monsoon this year. According to the report, the current water stock in the lakes and dams in the city is only 10.68% of the total stock. Till Sunday, the drinking water stock in all seven lakes stood at 1.54 lakh litres, while the total storage capacity is 14.47 lakh litres, the HT report added.

The seven lakes in Mumbai, that provide drinking water to the city include Tansa, Bhatsa, Tulsi, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar and Vihar. These seven lakes had 82,829 litres of water in total which accounts for 5.72% during the same time, but the water stock this year is less than the 13.09% recorded in 2018 during the same time.

According to a monsoon update by the IMD on Sunday, Maharashtra is likely to receive widespread rainfall in its coastal areas on Monday while other regions are expected to receive isolated to fairly widespread showers. The weather agency said that the intensity of showers would be fairly widespread in Marathwada and Vidarbha while Madhya Maharashtra would get showers in isolated areas, the IMD circular said.