Mumbai Warriors are Premier Futsal champions, beat Delhi Dragons

Mumbai Warriors beat Delhi Dragons, 6-3, in an exciting Premier Futsal 2017 final to retain their crown at Indoor Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

The first quarter witnessed Mumbai Warriors attack aggressively with back-to-back attempts from Francini and Rico Zulkarnain. A foul by Delhi Dragons' Ismail Hamdaoui got Mumbai Warriors a freekick, which was converted by Tairong.

Mumbai had all their bases covered as their defence also looked strong in the second quarter, which frustrated Delhi. Mumbai played better football as the game progressed, and showcased their dominance with Lucas Francini scoring a brace. He scored in the 11th and 14th minute.

However, Ronaldinho's Delhi team also scored in the 15th minute, which was the last goal of the first half. Ronaldinho looked keen to inspire his team as the Brazilian scored in the 27th minute, making the game interesting. The score read 3-2, but Delhi were still trailing.

With 10 minutes left on the clock, both teams were determined to clinch the title. However, it was all about Mumbai as they scored three goals in the final stages of the final to win the title. The final score read 6-3 in favour of Mumbai.

Complete awards More from IBTimes India: Federer-Nadal rivalry movie? Roger wants Matt Damon or Di Caprio to play him Player of the Match – Lucas Francini, Mumbai Warriors Best Moment of the Match - Antonio, Mumbai Warriors Best Indian Player of the Tournament – Anupam, Telugu Tigers More from IBTimes India: TCS gets reduced penalty of $420 mn in IP theft case Goal of the Tournament – Ryan Giggs, Mumbai Warriors Golden Gloves (Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament) - Abhishek Ramesh, Bengaluru Royals Golden Boot (Highest Goal-scorer of the Tournament) – Jonathan da Silva, Bengaluru Royals Player of the Tournament – Lucas Francini, Mumbai Warriors

