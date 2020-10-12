Mumbai University Reschedules All UG, PG Exams Due to Power Outage in City, to Conduct on October 18

The Mumbai University has announced that all the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) examination have been rescheduled due to power outage in the city and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) of Thane, Raigad and Palghar. As per the latest notification, Mumbai University UG and PG examinations 2020 will now be held on October 18.

Students appearing for the examination should note that the timings of the test will remain the same.

"All students are hereby informed that due to massive power breakdown all over Maharashtra and as the extent and time of power outage can't be assessed, All UG and PG examination are being rescheduled to Sunday, 18th October, 2020. The timings will remain the same. Stay Safe," said Dr Hemlata Bagla, Principal KC College Cluster, Head University Examinations 2020.

The final exams for final year students of the University of Mumbai began on October 1. The exams are being conducted in online mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With no power or electricity in most parts of Mumbai, the varsity had postponed the exam that was scheduled for Monday. As many as 2.4 lakh students are taking the exam this year.

The financial capital of India reported a blackout of over 2 hours on Monday with residents taking to Twitter to report blackout across the city, capital, Navi Mumbai and Thane. The power outage was due to EHV Grid Failure at 10:05 am.

Multiple tripping of lines and transformer (Kalwa-Padghe and Khargar ICTs) supplying power to Mumbai system was reported with 360 MW supply in the city and suburbs being affected.

Later in the noon, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief said that the electricity will be restored in phases in Mumbai.

The local trains under Western Railway — between Church Gate to Vasai railway station — have come to a standstill due to grid failure. The Central Railway (CR) that plies between CSMT and Kalyan has also been stopped.

However, despite power failure, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE said that there is no stoppage in trading.