Mumbai thrash Tripura to enter Ranji Trophy quarters

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Record Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai guaranteed themselves a berth in the quarter-finals of the 2017-18 edition of the premier domestic competition after thrashing Tripura by 10 wickets in their Group C clash here on Monday.

Chasing a paltry 63 in their second innings, opener Prithvi Shaw scored a quickfire unbeaten 50 (26 balls, 8 fours) and with a helping hand from Jay Bista (13 off 12 balls), the duo etched a 10-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium here.

The 41-time Ranji champions are now assured of a place in the quarter-finals. Depending on Madhya Pradesh's result against Odisha, it will be known whether Mumbai play Karnataka or Delhi in the last-eight clash.

Delhi, meanwhile enforced a follow-on over Hyderabad in their Group A match in Hyderabad.

The home side rode on opener Akshath Reddy's impressive century (107) and Rohit Rayudu's unbeaten 61 to finish the third day at 233/2, and take a slender 23-run lead.

Group A toppers Karnataka, on the other hand ended the third day on 208/1, with a healthy lead of 309 over the Railways.

Mayank Agarwal was unbeaten on 104 and Dega Nishcal on 41 not out, when the umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

In another Group A clash, Maharashtra rode on Naushad Shaikh's century (108) to beat Assam by seven wickets.

The Group C match between Odisha and Madhya Pradesh at Indore witnessed the tourists trailing by four runs on the penultimate day.

Odisha ended the third day at 237/4 with Subhransu Senapati unbeaten on 78 and Shantanu Mishra on 10.

In Group B, Jharkhand ended the third day at 106/2, trailing defending champions Gujarat by 63 runs going into the final day while Rajasthan were 13/0 and trailed Saurashtra by 246 runs.

In Group C, Tamil Nadu finished the day at 2/0 and need another 231 runs for a win over Baroda on the final day.

In Group D, the Services ended day three on 118/3, still trailing Punjab by 212 runs while Bengal were at 108/3, to find themselves 177 runs ahead of Goa.

