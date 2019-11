Balochs, Sindhis, Mohajirs, Pashtuns and people from Gilgit-Baltistan protested in Tokyo, Geneva, and Paris, against Pakistan's involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. November 26, 2008 was a horrific day in the history of India. Today is the 11th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack. 2008 Mumbai attacks were a series of terrorist attacks that lasted for 4 days.