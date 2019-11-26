Mumbai terror attack forever etched in India's memory: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while addressing an event in Delhi remembered the horrific terror attack that took place on November 26, 2008. He asserted that terrorism remains the biggest threat to international peace and security. EAM Jaishankar said, "Today is also the anniversary of the horrific assault on our democratic freedom. The Mumbai terror attacks, 11 yrs ago are forever etched in India's memory. Terrorism remains the biggest threat to international peace and security and all those who stand for democracy and constitutionalism."