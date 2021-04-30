Mumbai Stops Vaccination for 3 Days; Acute Shortage, Says BMC

Meghna Prakash
·2-min read

Even as Maharashtra gears up to open up its free COVID vaccination drive for citizens aged between 18 and 45, Mumbai on Thursday, 29 April, announced a three-day shutdown of its current inoculation campaign due to an acute shortage of vaccines.

The vaccination drive will resume on 3 May, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"“Owing to non-availability of vaccine stock, no vaccination will be conducted at any government, BMC, or private CVC for the next three days (30 April - 2 May). All efforts are being made to make more stock available and resume the drive. We urge Mumbaikars to cooperate with BMC.” " - BMC

Citizens would be notified as soon as vaccine stock comes in. The BMC also appealed to senior citizens not to panic or stand in long queues at the vaccination centres, assuring that those who have registered will receive the jab.

Also Read: COVID-Related Restrictions in Maharashtra Extended Till 15 May

People have been standing in long queues for hours to get vaccinated, only to be turned away due to the shortage. One such citizen told ANI, “Initially, I went to a BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) centre, but no vaccination was going on there. So, I came here (NESCO INOCULATION CENTRE) and was waiting when it was announced that vaccine stock was over.”

BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide tweeted that vaccine was in short supply, but senior citizens will eventually get vaccinated.

BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide tweeted that vaccine was in short supply, but senior citizens will eventually get vaccinated.
BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide tweeted that vaccine was in short supply, but senior citizens will eventually get vaccinated.

Due to the shortage of jabs, Maharashtra’s vaccination figure has dropped by 1.5 lakh, as per PTI. It’s total inoculation count is just over 1.55 crore. Maharashtra recorded 66,159 new COVID cases and 771 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the COVID-related restrictions in Maharashtra were extended till 15 May, the state government announced on Thursday, 29 April.

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday, 28 April, decided to provide free vaccination to all citizens of Maharashtra between the age group of 18 and 45.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech on Thursday announced a reduction in the price of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for states from Rs 600 per dose to Rs 400.

India on Thursday reported 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases, 3,645 deaths and 2,69,507 discharges, as per the Union Health Ministry. The death toll in the country now stands at 2,04,832. The country’s total number of cases now stands at 1,83,76,524.

Also Read: Maha Goes Under New COVID Curbs Today: What’s Allowed, What’s Not?

. Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.Mumbai Stops Vaccination for 3 Days; Acute Shortage, Says BMCAssam NRC: What is Home Ministry’s ‘Rejection Slips’ Order About? . Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.

Latest stories

  • Arundhati Roy calls India Covid crisis a ‘crime against humanity’ and Modi a ‘crisis-generating machine’

    India recorded highest ever number of infections, breaking global records as health system reels

  • Allu Arjun tests positive for coronavirus

    The actor released an official statement assuring fans that he is doing fine and that he has isolated himself at home.

  • ‘India is my home, and India is bleeding’: Priyanka Chopra sets up Covid fundraiser

    The star urged people to come forward and donate money to help battle the virus

  • Twitter Hails 'Silent Service' of Man Giving Free Food to the Poor

    The news was shared by a user on Twitter.

  • Early Studies Show Covishield, Covaxin Effective on COVID Variant

    The B1617 variant COVID-19 is most prevalent in Maharashtra and Delhi.

  • COVID-19: Overloaded, uninterrupted pyres force Delhi civic bodies to employ more cremationists in most crematoriums

    New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Amid rising COVID-19 cases and deaths in the national capital, all 26 crematoriums of Delhi are inundated with bodies and following the workload, most crematoriums have increased numbers of cremationists or helping hands to four, revising the existing capacity to at least thrice.

  • Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 with 11th gen Intel Core processors unveiled

    Both Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 come in a 13-inch and a 15-inch display variant and are powered by 11th gen Intel Core processors.

  • From Kongu to Chennai, Vote Was Against BJP, TN Exit Polls Suggest

    The DMK’s strategy of projecting AIADMK as the BJP’s stooge seems to have worked for the party in western TN.

  • Profits of doom: How India’s black market has thrived on misery during its second wave of Covid

    While some paid exorbitant amounts to arrange oxygen and medicines, others fell victim to scams

  • Uttar Pradesh Driver Skips Ramzan Fasts to Perform Last Rites of Orphans

    UP's Faizul is providing free hearse car services to the poor amid the Covid-19 pandemic and also lending a helping hand to conduct the last rites of orphans.

  • Delhi Police steps in to help in cremation of COVID-19 victim

    New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): As the disastrous second COVID-19 wave continues to make lives difficult for many across the country, the Delhi Police have stepped in on numerous occasions to help struggling citizens in the national capital.

  • Maharashtra CM to review preparation for Covid vaccination drive for those above 18 years

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a virtual meeting on Thursday regarding the preparations for the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state.

  • Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Launched in India: Check Price, Specs

    Samsung Galaxy M42 will be available at Rs 21,999 for 6 GB + 128 GB variant and Rs 23,999 for 8 GB + 128 GB variant.

  • Comparing US and UK Covid case numbers suggests Australia’s India flight ban based on ‘fear factor’

    Experts say Morrison government must overturn suspension or risk perception the policy is ‘racist’ Almost 100 countries have had days with more cases per capita than India, according to Our World in Data statistics analysed by Guardian Australia. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters Epidemiologists are questioning why Australia has banned all flights from India, with a Guardian analysis revealing India has fewer coronavirus cases per capita than either the United States or the United Kingdom during their respective Covid peaks. The Australian government did not suspend flights from those countries as it did this week with India. Experts say cases in India could be underreported but they believe the numbers are still lower than the spikes seen in other countries in recent months. They also note one variant of interest in India has not yet been deemed as concerning as the UK strain that dominated Britain’s December wave. embed Peter Collignon, a professor of infectious diseases at the Australian National University, believes Australia “needs to rethink blanket bans”. He says Canberra is ethically obliged to allow Australians to return from India because they risk contracting the virus in a country where hospital access isn’t guaranteed. A comparison of infection data has led Mary-Louise McLaws, a professor of epidemiology at the University of New South Wales and a World Health Organization advisor, to argue the government’s ban on flights from India is likely “an act out of fear”. She says the Morrison government must offer a route home for citizens “to ensure there is no misconception the ban is in any way racist”. Arrival bans for specific countries, including China, were introduced before a public health order barring all non-citizens and permanent residents entry to Australia was made at the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020. But the suspension of direct flights from India – until at least 15 May – is the first time Australian citizens have essentially been banned from entering their own country. Almost 100 countries have had days with more cases per capita than India, according to Our World in Data statistics analysed by Guardian Australia. The UK and US were also responsible for a greater share of overseas acquired cases in Australia at the height of their outbreaks, according to data released by the New South Wales health department. In NSW, 41% of Covid-19 cases acquired overseas in December were from the United States. embed While India is the largest source of overseas acquired cases in the latest data, from 17 April, the country accounted for just 21% of overseas infections in the preceding four weeks. At the beginning of January, the height of their most recent outbreaks, the United Kingdom and the United States recorded 1,004 and 907 new cases per million people per day. India hit a high watermark of 225 new cases per million last week. India does have one of the largest case totals in raw numbers, however, with over 17m cases as of 26 April. NSW Health has released data on overseas acquired infections by source country since November. Examining the past five months, it can be seen that India, the UK and the US all had similar numbers of resident returns in the past year – 11,760 then 12,510 and 10,990 respectively. But significantly more residents returned from the United Kingdom and the United States over the three months to January than from India. embed Responding to the figures, Collignon said “the fear factor has now come into this”. “I look at the numbers and I’m not sure the rates are higher in India, that the risk is all that different. We need to rethink blanket bans because I’m not sure it’s being done on a consistent basis,” he said. “There are Australians there and I don’t think it’s reasonable to stop them coming to Australia.” Collignon urged the federal government to resume arrivals from India and use a single quarantine site for them similar to a medical hotel used by some states for infected arrivals. He said even if the government was afraid travellers will have Covid or could catch it in Australian quarantine, it was ethically obliged to allow them to return, because they may not be able to access a hospital in India. “Australians are going to be much better off if they develop Covid here where they can access hospitals. We should look at accepting that risk.” McLaws agreed that even though there was an ethical responsibility to ensure returning travellers would be safe in quarantine and not contract Covid, there was also a responsibility to ensure Australians in India had access to health care – something it could only guarantee by repatriating them. She also questioned why a flight ban was not put in place when larger spikes were recorded in other countries. In response to the UK wave in December, the Australian government introduced a requirement for arrivals to have a negative PCR test 72 hours before departure to Australia, something still in place for all arrivals. “As a multicultural country that loves their multicultural community, it is beholden to the authorities to care for that multicultural community that needs to come home and for them to come home safely,” McLaws said. She said the government’s ban meant some vulnerable Australians could contract Covid in India and die. It ignored the fact many people had been trying to return before the current wave but couldn’t due to flight caps. To increase the safety of hotel quarantine, McLaws believes Indian arrivals should be tested far more regularly and positive cases diverted to separate facilities sooner in their infectious period. “This [flight ban] is a knee jerk reaction,” she said. “I can understand the government is worried about India but it’s still a knee jerk reaction.”

  • CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021: What is the New Pattern, How to Prepare for it?

    Here are some tips on how students can navigate the new exam pattern and score well in their upcoming 12th examination

  • 4th Flight Fizzles For NASA's Mars Helicopter, Retry Friday

    NASAs Mars helicopter fizzled Thursday on its fourth flight attempt.

  • Maharashtra to have separate vaccination centres for those between 18 to 44 years

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the state will have separate vaccination centres for those aged between 18-44 years.

  • Bharat Biotech Slashes Price of Covaxin to Rs 400 from Rs 600 per Dose for State Govts

    Bharat Biotech's move comes a day after the Serum Institute of India reduced the price of its Covishield vaccine from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose for states.

  • US rushing assistance to India to combat COVID surge: President Biden

    Washington, Apr 28 (PTI) The US is rushing a whole series of help, including life-saving drugs and machinery, that India needs to combat the massive surge in COVID-19 cases, President Joe Biden has said, as he again recalled New Delhi's assistance to America when it was in a bind due to the pandemic.

  • City Rallies To Win 2-1 At PSG In First Leg Of CL Semifinal

    Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored in quick succession during the second half as Manchester City rallied to beat Paris SaintGermain 21 in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.