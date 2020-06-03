Mumbai spared major damage after cyclone Nisarga hits Maharashtra coast

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) Mumbai was spared major damage from cyclone Nisarga on Wednesday after the severe storm changed direction slightly and made a landfall near Alibaug, about 110 km from here, in a huge relief to the country’s financial centre already reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police and civic officials said three people died--two in Pune and one in Raigad district--in cyclone-related incidents as the storm slammed the coastal districts of Maharashtra from Arabian sea with wind speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour(kmph) in the afternoon. Mumbai remained on edge as it braced for the cyclone after a gap of 72 years.

Nisarga had weakened into a 'cyclonic storm' in the evening and by night further weakened into a deep depression and now lay over north-central Maharashtra, said the latest bulletin by the India Meteorological Department(IMD). The wind speed has reduced considerably to 25 kmph, it said.

The neighbouring coastal districts of Raigad and Palghar bore the brunt of the storm experiencing strong winds, heavy rainfall and raging sea surge. Tidal waves measuring up to 6-8 feet lashed parts of the coastal areas.

Tin roofs erected on the terraces of residential apartments flew away in some places and several trees and electricity poles were also uprooted.

A 58-year-old man was killed after a power transformer fell on him while he was rushing home to escape the cyclone fury in Raigad district, police said.

A 65-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man died in house collapse after the tin sheets over the roof were blown in separate incidents in Pune district, according to an officer of the District Disaster Management Cell.

Mumbaikars heaved a sigh of relief as the cyclone’s damage appeared limited to uprooting of trees in some areas that led to vehicles being crushed. However, no major damage was reported till the night.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the resilience showed by people and officials helped in 'mitigating the intensity' of the cyclone.

'Thanking all who protected Maharashtra along with Mumbai in the face of the Nisarga cyclone which had hovered over Maharashtra at a time when the state is already grappling with COVID-19.

'But we all warded it (the cyclone crisis) off. The people and administration fought hard and mitigated the intensity of the crisis,' the chief minister said in a statement.

Cyclone Nisarga made landfall at 12.30 PM at Alibaug and the process was completed by 2.30 PM, a senior IMD official said. Nisarga means nature and the name was coined by by Bangladesh.

The cyclone did not cause any major damage on the southern coast of Gujarat where over 63,700 people from eight districts were evacuated.

Luckily, the cyclonic storm passed without any major incident and casualties, said state relief commissioner Harshad Patel in Ahmedabad.

Ahead of Nisarga's landfall, thousands of people in its path were evacuated, trains rescheduled, flights cancelled, fishermen ordered out of the seas and rescue workers were put on standby.

As the cyclone weakened into a depression, it was clear that the extent of damage was far lesser than anticipated.

The threat posed by Nisarga to Mumbai has lessened, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat had said, as the city was already down on its knees from the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

'Though the threat posed to Mumbai by the cyclone has reduced, the next few hours will be quite crucial. The cyclone can have influence over an average of 200 km from its eye,' Thorat had tweeted after the cyclone made the landfall.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 1,276 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths, taking the case count to 43,262 and the number of fatalities to 1,417, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

“It(Nisarga) made the landfall just north of the historic Murud-Janjira town. A slight change of direction towards North Eastwards meant, the impact of the cyclone on Mumbai was less severe than originally expected,” the Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a statement.

The statement said Alibaug witnessed wind speeds of 120-130 kmph. Power utilities had shut down electricity supply in some parts of Ratnagiri district as a preventive measure while Mobile services were affected in parts of Raigad district.

Alibagh recorded a rainfall of 45 mm and Ratnagiri 38 mm (till 4 p.m).

