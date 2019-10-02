Mumbai all set to play Country's first-ever floating basketball

Country's first-ever floating basketball court comes up near Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai. The city will host its first-ever National Basketball Association (NBA) match when 2 pre-season games of NBA India Games 2019. The match will be played between Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers on October 4 and 5. While speaking to ANI, American basketball player, Jason Williams said, "Any promotion is gone help the game get bigger. NBA does the great jobs in comes the city like Mumbai and tries to help to promote the games.