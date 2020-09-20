Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) Top stories from the western region at 5 pm.

BOM1 MP-VIRUS-REIMBURSEMENT MP govt to foot bill of doctors of autonomous medical colleges Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government will provide full reimbursement of medical expenses to doctors and staffers of government-administered autonomous medical colleges which are at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19.

BOM2 MP-BYPOLLS-PILOT Sachin Pilot to campaign for Congress in MP Assembly bypolls Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Congress has roped in its Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot to campaign for the party candidates in the by-elections for 28 Assembly seats in the state, a party spokesman said on Sunday.

BOM4 GJ-MONSOON SESSION Monsoon session of Guj Assembly from Monday; no Question Hour Ahmedabad: There will be no Question Hour during the five-day monsoon session of the Gujarat Assembly session which will begin from Monday under the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic, a state minister said on Sunday.

BES4 GJ-CHILDREN-DEATHS Guj: 2 kids get locked in sliding closet, suffocate to death Mehsana: Two children died of suffocation after accidentally getting locked in a closet in a house in Bokarwada in Gujarat's Mehsana district, police said on Sunday.

BES6 MH-VIRUS-MUNGANTIWAR COVID-19: Senior Maha BJP leader Mungantiwar tests positive Chandrapur: Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday tweeted that he had been detected with the novel coronavirus infection.

BES8 MH-JOURNALIST Ex-PTI scribe who witnessed freedom struggle, 3 wars turns 100 By Nikhil Deshmukh Mumbai: In his long career as a reporter, Walter Alfred has seen many things, including the launch of the Quit India movement, wars and the inside of a Pakistani jail.

BES7 GA-PLASTIC POLLUTION Global plastic production up by 60 MMT in 5 years: Researcher Panaji: Global plastic production has gone up from 300 million metric tonnes to 360 million metric tonnes in the last five years, claims a scientist from the Goa-based National Institute of Oceanography. PTI NSK NSK