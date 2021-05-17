Mumbai to See 10% Cut in Water Supply for Five Days Due to Emergency Repair in Pise Dam, Says BMC

Starting today, Mumbai will see a 10 per cent cut in water supply for the next five days, said the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body cited an emergency repair to the Pise Dam as the primary reason for the water crisis.

Pise Dam, which supplies water to the city, will undergo repairs to its pneumatic valves from May 17 to May 21, said the BMC. Due to this, the water supply to the city has been cut by 10%.

The civic body also advised residents to use water judiciously and store it beforehand to avoid a severe water crisis. The shortage comes at a time when Mumbai is expected to see the torrential effects of cyclone Tauktae, which has been predicted to make a stop at Mumbai before passing over to Gujarat.

Currently, Mumbai has been issued an ‘orange alert’ by the Indian Meteorological Department, with heavy rainfall and winds expected to hit the area as the cyclone travels north-northwest. Five temporary shelters have been set up in 24 districts in Mumbai, and the BMC has stated that citizens could be shifted there if the situation worsens in the city.

Mumbai has been projected to have a water demand of 4,200 million litres, to which the dam ensures a supply of 3,700 million litres.

So far, three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Navy have been stationed in the western suburbs of Mumbai in response to the cyclone relief.

