Mumbai Rains: Weather department predicts heavy rainfall, red alert issued
The India Meteorological Department has predicted intense rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The weather department also issued warnings for inclement weather along the west coast. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra. Many parts of Mumbai and its adjoining areas have recorded heavy rains overnight. tHere have been water logging everywhere.