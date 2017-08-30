Mumbai Rains: Lara Dutta Bhupathi’s Husband Mahesh Bhupathi Scolds Wife On Twitter For Ruining Years Of Hard Work

Not one of Lara Dutta's best decisions perhaps

In 1997, renowned Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi became the first Indian to win a Grand Slam Tournament. Little to the knowledge of perhaps his wife, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, who thought using his Grand Slam towels on block out the rain water would be a clever move.

Yesterday, during the torrential rains that halted the maximum city, Lara Dutta Bhupathi tried to see the funny side of the situation as she tweeted a pic of her husband’s Grand Slam towels blocking the rainwater from seeping in. She captioned the picture saying: “Putting our Wimbledon,US Open, Aus Open &French Open towels to good use!@Maheshbhupathi #MumbaiRain.Stay safe & indoors if possible folks!”

Putting our Wimbledon,US Open, Aus Open &French Open towels to good use! @Maheshbhupathi #MumbaiRain.Stay safe & indoors if possible folks! pic.twitter.com/uEV30SPfT5 — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) August 29, 2017





However, her husband wasn’t as thrilled. Naturally enough, he was displeased with his hard earned towels serving the menial purpose of blocking in water by the door. So he too responded on Twitter saying: “Are u kidding me !!!! That’s years of hard work ”

