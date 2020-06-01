Mumbai Rains: City Wakes Up to Cloudy Skies & Light Rains, IMD Issues Rain Alert as Cyclonic Storm Nisarga Begins to Develop in Arabian Sea

Mumbai, June 1: The city woke up to cloudy skies and light rains on Monday morning. The IMD had issued a warning for rain and thundershowers for Mumbai and Thane on June 1 and as predicted, the rains started today. According to the Skymet weather app, Madhya Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada will also get moderate rain over the next few days. Nisarga Cyclone to Be Next After Amphan Which Will be Formed Over North Indian Ocean; How it Got Its Name and What It Means.

In view of a developing cyclonic storm, Nisarga over the Arabian Sea, heavy to very heavy rain with gusty winds have been predicted for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) between Wednesday and Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday had issued a pre-cyclone alert for north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts with a low-pressure area persisting over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep islands. Monsoon Forecast 2020: IMD Issues Red Alert for Palghar on June 3, Mumbai and Thane Kept Under Orange Alert.

The weather department had further said that it is expected to turn into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday. Mrutunjay Mohapatra, director general of IMD as quoted in an Indian Express report said, "We are monitoring whether this will be as intense as Cyclone Amphan and are in touch with the concerned state governments."

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai on Sunday released the monsoon update for Maharashtra and issued a red alert for Palghar district from June 3 onwards, which means extremely heavy rains at isolated places. The Met department had further issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane for June 3, which means heavy to very heavy rains.