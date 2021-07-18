Mumbai Rains: 15 Dead After Heavy Showers Lash City; Local Train Services Suspended, Waterlogging Reported in Many Parts

Mumbai, July 18: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Early Sunday morning, throwing part of the city out of gear. Severe waterlogging disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic was reported in the city. At least 15 people lost their lives in two separate incidents of house and wall collapse in Chembur and Vikhroli area of Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains. Mumbai Building Collapse: 3 Killed After Building Collapses in Vikroli Due to Heavy Rains.

In the past six hours, Mumbai witnessed over 100 mm of rainfall. The IMD said that till 6.30 am on Sunday, Mumbai and adjoining areas received over 120 mm rainfall in the preceding 12 hours. According to the 3 am bulletin issued by the IMD, 213 mm rainfall was recorded at Santacruz, 197.5 mm at Bandra and 174 mm at Colaba areas of the city. Mumbai is expected to receive "heavy to very heavy" rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. As per the weather forecasting agency, extremely heavy rainfall means precipitation of more than 204.5 mm in 24 hours, while heavy rainfall ranges between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm rainfall.

On Sunday morning, twelve people died after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area in Mumbai due to a landslide. A total of 16 people were rescued from the debris of the wall collapse. In another incident, three people were killed in Mumbai's Vikroli area after a ground-plus-one building collapsed in the early hours of Sunday. The rainwater even entered houses located in Hanuman Nagar, Kandivali East area of the city.

Local train services in Mumbai were also disrupted due to heavy rains. Western Railway's Mumbai division tweeted, "Currently No local train services are running in both UP and DN direction till further notice due to waterlogging at multiple locations." Central Railway said that due to waterlogging in tracks at Dadar, Parel, Matunga, Kurla, Sion, Bhandup and other locations, train services on main line were suspended between CSMT and Thane. Local services between CSMT to Vashi services were also suspended. To tackle waterlogging, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had rushed three teams to Mumbai on Saturday.