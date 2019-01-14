Mumbai Police trolls Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul's 'sexist' comments on KWK show

Seems like not only women, but Mumbai Police was also offended by Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul's 'sexist' comments on a talk show 'Koffee With Karan'. Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police took a jibe on the two and gave a piece of advice to them. "How to be a great player? On Field: Maximum Score; Off Field: Maximum Respect for Women," they wrote. Both Pandya and Rahul were called out for their 'crass and misogynistic' comments about women on the Karan Johar's show. This also led the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) pulling the cricketers out of an ongoing tour of Australia. They are now replaced by Shubham Gill and Vijay Shankar in the squad for the Australia and New Zealand tours.".