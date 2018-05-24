Mumbai Police tries to take action against Hrithik Roshan, spares Salman Khan

Hrithik Roshan has accepted a fitness challenge of Union minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rajyavardhan Rathore. Recently, Rathore started a fitness challenge on Twitter asking everyone to share pictures and videos of how they keep themselves fit. Responding to the challenge, Hrithik revealed that he cycles on his way to office everyday, “This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT!” However, this tweet has drawn a lot of flak from Twitter for shooting a selfie video while cycling and wasn’t wearing a helmet. A Twitterati even tweeted to Mumbai Police. A Twitter user @DuttRisky tweeted, “This is called violation of traffic rules. @MumbaiPolice what you are going to do now? @iHrithik you should have done it in open ground rather than on busy road.” To this, Mumbai Police tweeted to the user, saying, “Please share the location details for us to inform the concerned traffic division.” Well, it reminds us of Salman Khan’s cycling video, where he is seen cycling on his ‘Being Human’ electric cycle from his house Galaxy in Bandra while he was passing by Shahrukh Khan's house Mannat, he shouts 'Shahrukh Ka Bangla'. You can see in the video, Salman is also not wearing helmet, and after this all we wonder is will Salman Khan be fined by Mumbai Police.