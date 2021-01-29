Mumbai Police Intensify Patrolling Near Israeli, Jewish Installations After Blast in Delhi

Security situation was beefed up in across Maharashtra after low-intensity improvised device blast near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the security arrangements was reviewed in the state, following the explosion reported in the national capital.

The blast did not cause injuries to anyone, though the panes of three vehicles nearby were damaged, Delhi police said.

"Reviewed the situation in the state holding discussion with the state's home minister and director general of police against the backdrop of the blast outside Israeli Embassy. Issued instruction to strengthen the security apparatus in the state along with Mumbai and Pune," Pawar tweeted.

दिल्लीतील इस्त्रायली दूतावासाबाहेर झालेल्या स्फोटाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर राज्याचे गृहमंत्री आणि पोलिस महासंचालकांशी चर्चा करुन राज्यातील परिस्थितीचा आढावा घेतला. मुंबई, पुण्यासह राज्यात सुरक्षाव्यवस्था कडेकोट करण्याचे निर्देश दिले. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) January 29, 2021

According to a report published in India Today, the Mumbai Police has intensified its patrolling around Israeli and Jewish installations across the city. The police are constantly checking the areas where Israeli and Jewish installations are located.

As per the report, senior police officials also visited the Chabad House in Colaba, which was targeted during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in 2008. Dog squads, marksmen and armoured vehicles have been deployed at the various spots in the city.

Some cars were damaged in the blast that took place near the pavement outside the embassy on APJ Abdul Kalam Road, a very high-security zone in the national capital.

(with inputs from PTI)