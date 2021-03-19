Mumbai Police Chief Shunted Due to Colleagues’ Mistakes: Maha HM

Following Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s transfer, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday, 18 March, said he was shifted due to “serious and unforgivable mistakes” of his colleagues.

Singh, who was facing criticism for his handling of the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Bombay, was transferred to the low-key Home Guard by the state government on Wednesday. Acting Director General of Police Hemant Nagrale replaced Singh.

In a public comment, Deshmukh said Singh’s transfer was for the purpose of ensuring that the probe regarding former Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze is conducted “properly and without hindrance.”

Deshmukh spoke at an event aired by news channel ABP Majha, and said that the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are conducting a probe into the episode “professionally,” news agency PTI reported.

He added, “This is not an administrative transfer (of Singh). Some things have come to light through the probes conducted by the NIA and the ATS.”

“Some of the colleagues of the (former) Mumbai police chief (Singh) committed some serious mistakes. Those are unforgivable mistakes. Hence, he was transferred. Further action will be taken based on the probe report,” he added according to the report.

The NIA arrested Vaze on 13 March on suspicion of his involvement in the recovery of a Scorpio, which carried explosives and a threat note addressed to Mukesh and Nita Ambani. He was later suspended.

(With inputs from PTI)

