Mumbai Parsi family visits Gujarat to revere Lord Ganesha

Every year, the entire Khambhatta family organizes the celebration of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' in Navsari city of Gujarat. Despite being Parsi, the family has utmost faith in Hindu god Ganesha, it has become a ritual for many Parsi families in the area to attend this grand celebration. Studded with imported American diamonds and carefully done zari work, the idol of Lord Ganesha was standing tall in all its glory. Revered and worshipped all over India by diverse communities, the elephant-headed lord Ganesha is the Hindu god of wisdom and intellect. Although many Parsis have migrated to the megacities like Mumbai, they headback to the town every year without fail to celebrate 'Ganesh Chaturthi'. For last 40 years, it has remained legacy for this community in Navsari to celebrate this festival with pomp and show. The way one community has shown its regard for the beliefs of another community strengthens the secular fabric of our country and proves that religion does not divide and instead, it unites.