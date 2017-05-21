Mumbai opt to bat against Pune in IPL final

Hyderabad, May 21 (IANS) Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday.

Both Pune and Mumbai haven't changed their teams which won the first and the second qualifier, respectively.

The teams:

Mumbai Indians: Parthiv Patel (wk), Lendl Simmons, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Johnson, Lasith Malinga, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rising Pune Supergiant: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith (captain), Manoj Tiwary, M.S. Dhoni (wk), Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa.

