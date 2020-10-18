Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS.

BOM6 MH-SHAH-SENA Sena welcomes Amit Shah's stand on Maha Guv-CM letter row Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shahs remark that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari could have chosen his words better while writing to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on reopening places of worship in the state.

BOM4 MH-RAINS-PAWAR Will meet PM Modi to seek help for rain-hit farmers: Pawar Aurangabad: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek assistance for farmers who have suffered losses due to heavy rains in Maharashtra.

BOM7 MH-CROP LOSSES-PAWAR 'Unprecedented' agri losses due to floods in Maha: Pawar Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the agriculture losses due to the recent floods in parts of western Maharashtra and Marathwada were 'unprecedented' and assured expeditious financial help to the affected farmers.

BOM3 MP-HOOCH-COPS MP hooch tragedy: 2 cops held; 3 bootleggers booked under NSA Ujjain: Two police constables have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the sale of spurious liquor that killed a dozen people in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district a few days ago, a police official said on Sunday.

BOM5 MP-KIDNAP-MURDER MP: Transporter's minor son kidnapped for ransom found dead Jabalpur: A 13-year-old boy, kidnapped three days back from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district by some persons for a ransom of Rs 2 crore, was found dead on Sunday, police said.

BOM1 MH-VIRUS-DOCTOR Maha: Octogenarian doctor braves pandemic to treat villagers Nagpur: At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has kept most senior citizens indoors, an 87-year-old doctor from Mul in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district has been going out of his way to attend to his patients in remote villages.

BOM2 MH-ROAD ACCIDENTS Road accidents in Maha dip in last 3 years: Highway Police Nagpur: The number of road accidents in Maharashtra has come down in the last three years with the help of its 'intelligent traffic management system' and steps taken to check over-speeding, as per the state highway police.

BES6 MH-LYNCHING-ARRESTS Six held in Bhiwandi for lynching alleged mobile phone thief Thane: Six people were arrested after an alleged mobile thief was lynched in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Sunday, police said.

BES5 GJ-VIRUS-GANDHI GRANDSON Poor policy behind weak pandemic fight, says Gandhi's grandson Ahmedabad: India would have been better equipped to deal with the coronavirus pandemic had it followed a different economic policy than the one that is causing huge urbanisation and migration of farmers towards cities, said Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

BES7 MH-MINISTER-FARMERS Maha: Rain-hit farmers stop minister's convoy, seek aid Nanded: Farmers suffering crop losses due to heavy rains stopped the convoy of Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar in Nanded district on Sunday and demanded that instead of survey tours, the government provide them immediate help.

BES2 CG-NEET-PRAYAS SCHOOLS 166 students from C'garh's Prayas initiative clear NEET Raipur: One hundred and sixty-six students from Chattisgarh's government-run Prayas residential schools, several of them hailing from areas affected by Naxal violence, cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), results of which were declared recently, an official said on Sunday.

BES10 GJ-BYPOLLS-NOMINATIONS Guj bypolls: 102 nominations found valid so far Ahmedabad: A total 102 nominations were found valid for bypolls to eight Gujarat Assembly seats scheduled for November 3, officials said on Sunday. PTI GK GK