Mumbai, Mar 2 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS.

BOM3 MH-HC-TRP-LD DASGUPTA TRP scam: HC grants bail to BARC's ex-CEO Partho Dasgupta Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) former CEO Partho Dasgupta, an accused in the alleged Television Rating points (TRP) rigging scam.

BOM9 MP-LD CHAUHAN Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan dead Bhopal/New Delhi: Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, BJP Lok Sabha member from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, died at a Gurugram hospital, family sources said on Tuesday.

BOM8 MH-VIRUS-VACCINE-STOCK Maharashtra has enough doses of vaccines: Health official Pune: Maharashtra has a stock of over 44 lakh doses of Covishield and COVAXIN vaccines, enough to inoculate people eligible for taking the shots in the state, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

BOM6 GJ-LOCAL POLLS Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress Ahmedabad: The BJP gained a lead by winning 2,085 seats, while the Congress won 602 seats so far across various municipalities, district and taluka panchayats in Gujarat where results for 2,771 seats out of the total 8,474 were declared till 1 pm on Tuesday.

BOM5 MH-ASSEMBLY-POWER-DYCM Maha to stop disconnecting power to defaulting consumers: DyCM Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the drive of disconnecting power supply to farmers or other domestic consumers who failed to clear their dues will be stopped immediately till the issue is discussed in the state Assembly.

BOM11 MH-ASSEMBLY-FADNAVIS-DESHMUKH Fadnavis raises issue of celebs tweets, Deshmukh counters Mumbai: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday trained guns at the Maharashtra government, suggesting it was trying to probe icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar over their pro-India tweets issued after some foreign celebrities talked about farmers' protest near Delhi.

BOM7 MH-VIRUS-PLATFORM TICKET Platform ticket price raised to Rs 50 at key stations in MMR Mumbai: The Central Railway has increased the price of platform tickets at some key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to avoid over-crowding during the upcoming summer season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Tuesday.

BOM10 MH-UJJWALA SCHEME-WOMAN 8 croreth 'Ujjwala' beneficiary struggles to buy gas cylinder Aurangabad: Ayesha Shaikh, who became the eight croreth beneficiary of the national scheme to provide LPG connections to BPL women and received Ujjwala certificate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2019, is finding it difficult now to pay for a cooking gas cylinder in view of the frequent hike in rates.

BES7 GA-VACCINATION-GLITCH Goa: Co-WIN snag halts vaccination drive for senior citizens Panaji: A snag in the Co-WIN portal affected the COVID-19 vaccination process for senior citizens at private hospitals in Goa in initial hours on Tuesday, a Health official said.

BES4 MH-LEOPARD ATTACK Maha: Elderly man killed by leopard in Gondia district Gondia: A 70-year-old man was attacked and killed by a leopard in a village in Arjuni Morgaon tehsil of Maharashtra's Gondia district, an official said on Tuesday. PTI RSY RSY