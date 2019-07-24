Mumbai man installs rain water harvesting system in schools

A man from Mumbai is working as the 'water saviour' for the city. Subhajit Mukherjee has installed 'Ground Water Chargers' in pits at schools in Mumbai to save rain water. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I've a target to cover at least 50 schools to recharge ground water with rain water harvesting. I've installed 'Rain Water Reserve Drums' in 33 schools till now". Subhajit has also planted plenty of trees in Mumbai and ran campaign for environment named 'Mission Green India'.