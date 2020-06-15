COVID-19: India’s Tally Rises by 11,502 to 3,32,424; 9,520 Deaths

Selected local train services are resuming services in Mumbai from Monday, 15 June, but only for essential staff, after more than two-and-a-half months of remaining shut due to the lockdown.

These special suburban services will not be for general passengers or public but strictly for essential staff as identified by the Maharashtra government, the Western Railway said, adding that approximately 1.25 lakh essential staff (including 50,000 on Western Railway) are expected to travel by these trains.

Meanwhile, India has recorded over 3.20 lakh coronavirus cases, with the highest single-day spike of 11,929 new cases being recorded on Sunday. The death toll in the country currently stands at 9,195.

  • Home Minister Amit Shah has called an all-party meeting on Monday to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi
  • The Centre on Sunday decided to double the number of tests in the national capital in two days
  • PM Narendra Modi will be interacting with chief ministers of all states and Union territories on 16 and 17 June
  • India is at fourth spot in the list of nations worst-hit by coronavirus in terms of the number of cases

