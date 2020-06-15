Selected local train services are resuming services in Mumbai from Monday, 15 June, but only for essential staff, after more than two-and-a-half months of remaining shut due to the lockdown.

These special suburban services will not be for general passengers or public but strictly for essential staff as identified by the Maharashtra government, the Western Railway said, adding that approximately 1.25 lakh essential staff (including 50,000 on Western Railway) are expected to travel by these trains.

Meanwhile, India has recorded over 3.20 lakh coronavirus cases, with the highest single-day spike of 11,929 new cases being recorded on Sunday. The death toll in the country currently stands at 9,195.

Home Minister Amit Shah has called an all-party meeting on Monday to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi

The Centre on Sunday decided to double the number of tests in the national capital in two days

PM Narendra Modi will be interacting with chief ministers of all states and Union territories on 16 and 17 June

India is at fourth spot in the list of nations worst-hit by coronavirus in terms of the number of cases

Local Trains Resume in Mumbai for Essential Staff

WR has resumed its selected suburban services in Mumbai w.e.f. today i.e. Monday, 15th June, 2020 only for movement of essential staff as identified by State Govt. It is requested not to rush to the stations and follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID19 pic.twitter.com/jGTUKnQVjL — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 15, 2020

1/4 Western Railway have decided to resume their selected suburban services over WR for ESSENTIAL STAFF AS IDENTIFIED BY THE STATE GOVERNMENT. It is requested not to rush to the stations and follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID19. — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 14, 2020

2/4 Accordingly, WR will run 73 pairs of its 12 car suburban between Churchgate & Dahanu Road including 8 pairs between Virar & Dahanu Road w.e.f. Monday, 15th June, 2020 with defined protocol & SOP, only for movement of essential staff as identified by the State Government. — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 14, 2020

3/4 These trains will run from 5.30 am to 11.30 pm with interval of approx. 15 minutes. Maximum services will run between Churchgate & Virar, but few will also run upto Dahanu Road. — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 14, 2020

4/4 These services will run as fast local train over WR, between CCG & Borivali & will run as slow beyond Borivali. — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 14, 2020

