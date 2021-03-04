Mumbai’s Karachi Bakery Shuts Shop: MNS VP Credits ‘Renaming’ Bid

Bandra’s famous Karachi Bakery, beleaguered recently by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers for its purportedly “Pakistani” name, has shut shop.

The bakery was part of a Hyderabad-based chain run by Sindhi migrants who had originally hailed from Karachi, Pakistan.

Meanwhile, MNS Vice-President Haji Saif Shaikh, who is believed to have led the furore against the shop, took to Twitter to share that the shop has been shuttered down, and claim:

"“After massive protest on Karachi Bakery for its name Karachi led by Vice President of MNS - Haji Saif Shaikh, Karachi Bakery finally closes its only shop in Mumbai.” "

The manager of Karachi Bakery, however, has claimed that the closure was not due to the renaming controversy, reported The Times of India.

Also Read: Shiv Sena Doesn’t Want Karachi Sweets to Change Name: Sanjay Raut

THE FURORE OVER A NAME

As per media reports, in November 2020, Haji Saif Shaikh had created a stir outside the premises of the Sindhi shop, demanding from the owner to change the name of the shop, claiming that it was “anti-national” and “unpatriotic.”

Shaikh’s lawyer, too, had, in November, served a legal notice to Karachi Bakery, in order to get the latter to desist from using the name “Karachi”. The legal notice claimed:

“It is a matter of public record that there are tensions between India and Pakistan because of Pakistan’s illegal occupation of land in Kashmir known as Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK)”.

WHAT THE BAKERY MANAGER SAYS

Karachi Bakery’s Manager Rameshwar Waghmare, however, has said that the closure of the shop was not due to the renaming controversy, the report added.



He clarified that they shut because their old lease agreement had lapsed and their landlord was asking for a sum they could not afford at this time.

"“We shut shop after the old lease agreement lapsed. Our landlord has been demanding a higher sum as rent which was unviable for us. The lockdown had already caused business volumes to drop.” " - Rameshar Waghmare, Karachi Bakery Manager, as per TOI

Story continues

Waghmare has also reportedly clarified that it is they who will take a call on whether to rent a new place or whether to let the brand lapse in Mumbai.

MNS DISTANCES ITSELF

Meanwhile, even as MNS vice president credited the news of the bakery pulling down their shutters to a ‘massive protest’ led by him, the party has made an attempt to distance itself from the incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, the official Twitter handle of MNS responded to their vice president’s tweet, stating that what he is saying is not the party’s official stand.

"“This is not at all an official stand of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. So all the Twitterati kindly take a note of this.”" - MNS

Also Read: MNS Leader’s Funeral Passed Off as Ahmed Patel’s Last Rites

. Read more on India by The Quint.Mumbai’s Karachi Bakery Shuts Shop: MNS VP Credits ‘Renaming’ BidUGC-NET 2021 Last Date Extended; Here’s How to Apply . Read more on India by The Quint.