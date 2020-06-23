Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS.

BOM3 GJ-RATHYATRA Ahmedabad: Symbolic 'Rath Yatra' at Lord Jagannath temple Ahmedabad: A symbolic Rath Yatra was organised in the Lord Jagannath temple premises on Tuesday after the Gujarat High Court rejected the state government's plea to carry out public procession.

BOM7 MP-RAHUL-CHOUHAN Rahul Gandhi 'disrespecting, demoralising' Army, alleges MP CM Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was 'disrespecting and demoralising' the Army with his comments over the Indo-China border conflict at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

LGB3 MH-HC-ELGAR CASE Elgar case transfer: HC seeks response of NIA, Centre and Maha Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought responses from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Central and Maharashtra governments on a petition filed by two accused challenging transfer of the Elgar Parishad case probe from the Pune police to the NIA.

LGB1 MH-HC-CUSTODIAL DEATH Khwaja Yunus case: Contempt plea in HC against Mumbai top cop Mumbai: A contempt petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court against Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh over the reinstatement of four policemen who are facing trial for the alleged custodial death of Ghatkopar blast case suspect Khwaja Yunus.

BOM9 MP-PRAGYA-FAINT BJP MP Pragya Thakur faints at party event in Bhopal Bhopal: BJP's Lok Sabha member from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur fainted during an event organised at party office here on Tuesday to pay tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookherjee on his death anniversary.

BOM8 MH-AJIT-PACKAGE Centre's economic package not helping poor much: Ajit Pawar Mumbai: The special Rs 20 lakh crore relief package announced last month by the Centre to bring back on track the economy hit by coronavirus lockdown is not helping the poor much, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday.

BOM4 MH-CHINA-SENA India needs to become self-reliant to take on China: Sena Mumbai: Amid the border standoff with China, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said India will have to become 'self-reliant', and not depend on US President Donald Trump, to take on the neighbouring country.

BOM2 MH-LD FIRE Fire at scrap compound in Mumbai, no casualty Mumbai: A major fire broke out at a scrap compound in suburban Mankhurd on Tuesday morning, gutting some waste oil drums and other material lying there, a fire brigade official said.

BOM5 MH-ENCOUNTER-CRPF JAWAN CRPF jawan from Maharashtra killed in encounter in J&K Mumbai: The CRPF jawan killed in an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday hailed from Solapur in Maharashtra and authorities were working to bring his mortal remains to his native place.

BOM6 MP-TEA VENDOR-DAUGHTER MP: Tea seller's daughter flies high, becomes IAF officer Bhopal: Obstacles cannot stop a person from realising dreams if one has the determination, and this has been proved by 24-year-old Anchal Gangwal, a tea seller's daughter who recently joined the Indian Air Force as Flying Officer.

BES3 MP-VIRUS-INDORE 54 new COVID-19 cases in Indore, district tally rises to 4,427 Indore: Fifty four more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking the number of such cases in the Madhya Pradesh district to 4,427, a health official said on Tuesday.

BES10 MH-CHINA-AJIT We should stop using Chinese products: Maha dy CM Mumbai: Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said China would be forced to mend its ways if Indians stop using products manufactured by that country.

LGB4 MH-HC-ELGAR PARISHAD-BHARADWAJ HC to hear on Friday Sudha Bharadwaj's bail application Mumbai: The Bombay High Court will hear on Friday a bail application filed by activist Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case.

LGB2 MH-HC-RBI-CKP BANK No interim stay on RBI order cancelling co-op bank's license Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has refused to grant an interim stay on operation of the order passed by the Reserve Bank of India cancelling the license of the CKP Co-op Bank and observed that there was no fundamental error in the decision.

BES1 MH-VIRUS-MIGRANT WORKERS 8,900 labourers arrived in Pune in last few days: Collector Pune: Over 8,900 labourers arrived in Pune in last few days and the labour department is monitoring the movement of migrant workers who are returning to the city, district Collector Naval Kishore Ram said. PTI RSY RSY