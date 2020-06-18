Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS.

BOM3 MP-RS POLLS-MEETINGS MP: BJP, Cong MLAs hold meetings on eve of Rajya Sabha polls Bhopal: On the eve of the Rajya Sabha elections for three seats from Madhya Pradesh, legislators of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in the state are holding meetings to finalise their strategies for the polls.

BOM2 MH-SINOINDIA-SENA Sena wants Galwan valley standoff details to be made public Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Thursday said it is 'shocking' that a detailed account of the standoff in Galwan Valley has not been public and if it is true that the Chinese intruded into the Indian territory, then it is an attack on the country's sovereignty.

BOM1 CG-ELEPHANT DEATH Another elephant found dead in C'garh; 6th fatality in 10 days Raigarh: A wild elephant was found dead at a village in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district on Thursday, an official said.

BOM7 MH-GANESH FESTIVAL-CM COVID-19: CM calls for low-key Ganpati celebration this year Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday called for a simple and low-key Ganpati festival celebration this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and asked Ganesh mandals to undertake social welfare programmes.

BOM6 GJ-NARMADA DAM-LEVEL Sardar Sarovar dam level rises, 11m short of full capacity Ahmedabad: Though the monsoon has just arrived in Gujarat, the water level of the Sardar Sarovar Dam over Narmada river is rising fast and has reached 127.46 metres, just 11 metres short of its maximum capacity, officials said on Thursday.

BOM4 MH-BUILDING-COLLAPSE Part of empty building collapses in Mumbai; none hurt Mumbai: A portion of an empty dilapidated building collapsed in suburban Kurla on Thursday, a fire brigade official said.

BOM5 MH-SUSHANT-POLICE Sushant case: Actor goes to police station to record statement Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty went to the Bandra police station here on Thursday to record her statement in connection with the suicide of her friend and fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said.

BES2 CG-WILDLIFE-GOVT Elephant deaths: C'garh govt to step up wildlife conservation Raipur: In the wake of the recent deaths of five elephants in Chhattisgarh, the state government has decided to step up measures for the conservation and protection of wildlife in the state and develop two hospitals with all facilities for the treatment of wild animals.

BES4 MP-VIRUS-INDORE CASES Indore records 57 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 4,191 Indore: With 57 persons testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the case count in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district has gone up to 4,191, a health official here said on Thursday.

BES5 MH-VIRUS-CHINESE FIRM Maha: Seven employees of Chinese firm contract coronavirus Pune: Seven persons, including a Chinese national, employed at a Chinese firm in Chakan town of Maharashtra's Pune district, have tested positive for coronavirus, a health officer said on Thursday.

BES10 MH-CHINA-LD MINISTER Has India's international policy failed? Maha minister Mumbai: In the wake of the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh, Maharashtra NCP minister Jitendra Awhad on Thursday said no country is speaking on the Galwan Valley standoff when it is clear that China indulged in aggressio BES7 MH-SINOINDIA-RPI PROTEST Ladakh standoff: RPI(A) workers protest outside Chinese hotel Mumbai: In the wake of the escalating border tension between India and China, the workers of Union minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (RPI) held a protest outside a Chinese hotel in suburban Chembur here on Thursday, a police official said.

BES6 MH-SHOOTING-CASE Mumbai: Four booked for shooting, injuring man in Chembur Mumbai: A case was registered against four persons for allegedly shooting at a man in the eastern suburb of Chembur here on Thursday, police said. PTI RSY RSY