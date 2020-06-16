Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1715 HRS.

BOM8 MH-SENA-LD CONGRESS Sena likens Cong to 'old creaking cot', says govt is stable Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday called its ally Congress an 'old creaking cot' following the Sonia Gandhi-led party grumbling about not having enough say in the ruling coalition, but also asserted that there was no threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

BOM4 MH-SENA EDITORIAL-THORAT 'Saamana' editorial sends wrong message about Congress: Thorat Mumbai: The Congress, which is one of the ruling parties in the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, on Tuesday said the editorial published in daily 'Saamana' is based on 'incomplete information' and sends out a wrong message about the party.

BOM9 MH-VIRUS-POLICE 42 Maha Police personnel died of COVID-19 so far: Minister Mumbai: At least 3,661 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra so far and of them, 42 have died of the deadly infection, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday.

BOM5 MP-CHOUHAN-DIGVIJAY Shivraj had shared fake video of Rahul, will file FIR:Digvijay Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Tuesday said he would lodge an FIR against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for 'sharing a fake video' of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi during campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

LGB1 MH-HC-LONAR LAKE-NEERI HC seeks report from NEERI, GSI on Lonar lake colour change Nagpur: The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court has sought reports from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and the Geological Survey of India on the environmental impact assessment of the Lonar lake, the colour of which has turned pink.

BOM6 CG-MIGRANTS-RETURN 3.75 lakh migrants have returned to Chhattisgarh: Govt Raipur: Nearly 3.75 lakh migrant workers and others from Chhattisgarh, who were stranded in various parts of the country due to the lockdown, have returned to their home state so far, a government official said on Tuesday.

BOM2 MH-VIRUS-HOUSING SOCIETY Housing society converts two bungalows into COVID care centres Aurangabad: Amid the coronavirus crisis, a housing society in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city has converted its two empty bungalows into COVID care centres for asymptomatic patients with the help of its own funds.

BES15 MP-LOCUSTS-BHOPAL MP: Locust swarms spotted above several Bhopal localities Bhopal: Locust swarms were seen on Tuesday over several areas of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, including the state secretariat and the chief minister's residence, prompting the administration to spray pesticides to stamp out the menace, officials said.

BES7 MP-VIRUS-INDORE CASES Indore records 21 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 4,090 Indore: At least 21 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 count in the region to 4,090, a health official said on Tuesday. PTI RSY RSY