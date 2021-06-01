Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS.

BOM8 MH-VIRUS-MINORS Over 9,900 minors contracted COVID-19 in Ahmednagar in May Pune: Over 9,900 minors tested positive for coronavirus at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra last month, but the district administration claimed that around 95 per cent of them were asymptomatic and the situation was not alarming.

BOM14 MH-HC-SSC EXAMS When Maha govt has cancelled SSC exams, should we step in? HC Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said when the Maharashtra government has decided that the situation in the state vis-a-vis the COVID-19 pandemic was not conducive to hold Class 10 board exams, would it be right for the court to step in and direct otherwise.

BOM9 GA-HC-TEJPAL-APPEAL Goa govt seeks retrial in Tejpal case Mumbai: The Goa government in its appeal before the Bombay High Court against journalist Tarun Tejpal's acquittal in a rape case said it was a fit case for retrial, citing the trial court's lack of understanding of a victim's post-trauma behaviour and censuring of her character.

BOM10 MP-DOCTORS-STRIKE MP: Junior doctors' strike enter 2nd day; govt warns of action Bhopal: Around 3,000 junior doctors from six medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh continued their strike for the second day on Tuesday to press for their various demands, including free treatment for them and their families if they contract COVID-19.

BOM15 MH-ANTILIA PROBE-COP DISMISSED Antilia bomb scare: Mumbai police officer Sunil Mane dismissed Mumbai: Mumbai Police inspector Sunil Mane, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence and the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran, was dismissed from service on Tuesday, an official said.

BOM6 MH-VIRUS-CONVICTS-PAROLE Maha: 26 convicts refuse emergency parole over various reasons Mumbai: At least 26 convicts were eligible for emergency parole due to the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, but they refused the temporary release from prison fearing they may become a burden on their families outside and fail to get to a job, officials said on Tuesday.

BOM7 MH-ACTOR-ARREST TV actor Karan Mehra held for beating up wife in Mumbai Mumbai: Popular television actor Karan Mehra was arrested for allegedly beating up his wife at their residence in Mumbai, a police official said on Tuesday.

BOM12 MH-HC-MINOR-VACCINATION HC seeks reply on couple plea to send daughter to US for jab Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to reply to a petition of a city-based couple, seeking the court's help in sending their minor daughter to the US for vaccination against COVID-19.

BOM3 GA-VIRUS-POSITIVITY Goa's COVID-19 positivity drops to 20 pc in one month Panaji: The COVID-19 positivity rate in Goa has now come down to 19 per cent as against 51 per cent a month back, according to the state government.

BOM4 DEF-ASSAM RIFLES DG Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair takes over as DG of Assam Rifles Mumbai: Lieutenant General Pradeep Chandran Nair on Tuesday took over as the Director General of Assam Rifles, India's oldest paramilitary force, an official said.

BOM5 MH-PAWAR-FADNAVIS-SENA Pawar may have advised Fadnavis on oppn leader's role: Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday quipped that NCP president Sharad Pawar may have advised former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on how to be a 'good opposition leader' during their meeting a day ago.

BOM13 MH-DOCTORS-MASS LEAVE-NAGPUR 230 doctors at Nagpur govt medical college on mass leave Nagpur: A total of 230 resident doctors of a government medical college in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Tuesday went on an indefinite mass leave demanding they be relieved from COVID-19 duties at a time when the number of cases is falling so that they can focus on post-graduation.

BOM11 MH-BMC POLLS-BJP-SENA Shiv Sena conspiring to defer 2022 BMC polls: BJP MLA Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Tuesday alleged the ruling Shiv Sena was conspiring to postpone the elections to the Mumbai civic body, due next February, citing the pandemic situation and possibility of a third wave. PTI RSY RSY