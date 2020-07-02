Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS.

BOM6 MP-LD CABINET Madhya Pradesh cabinet expanded: 28 ministers take oath Bhopal: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded on Thursday with induction of 28 ministers, including a dozen loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress in March led to the fall of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath-led regime in the state.

BOM9 MH-VIRUS-TOPE No community transmission of COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Minister Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday ruled out community transmission of COVID-19 in the state.

BOM1 MH-LOCKDOWN-MMR 10-day complete lockdown begins in Thane, 2 other civic bodies Mumbai: A 10-day complete lockdown has been enforced from Thursday in Thane and two other civic administration limits adjoining Mumbai city to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said.

LGB1 MH-HC-VIRUS-PRISONS HC asks jails to follow ICMR rules to contain COVID-19 spread Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed Maharashtra prison authorities to follow all guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to contain the spread of COVID-19in jails across the state and to ensure safety of all inmates currently lodged there.

BOM10 MH-WELL-SUFFOCATION Maha: Four die of suffocation in newly constructed well Gondia: A father-son duo and two other persons died of suffocation after inhaling some harmful gas in a newly constructed well in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Thursday, police said.

BOM8 CG-RAPE ATTEMPT-MURDER C'garh: Girl dies after being set afire for resisting rape bid Mungeli, Jul 2 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl died after being allegedly set on fire by a man for resisting his rape attempt in Chhattisgarhs Mungeli district, police said on Thursday.

BOM7 MH-APP BAN-SENA Sena terms ban on Chinese apps by govt as 'digital strike' Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Thursday termed the ban on 59 Chinese apps by the Indian government as a 'digital strike' and asked if these apps were a threat to the national security, how did they operate for so many years.

BOM4 CG-NAXAL-MURDER Chhattisgarh: Cop killed in front of family by Naxals Bijapur: Naxals killed a policeman in front of his family members and injured his parents at their home in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said on Thursday.

BOM2 MP-VIRUS-FLIGHT-RUSSIA MP: Special flight brings back 143 Indians stranded in Russia Indore: A special Air India flight carrying 143 Indians, who were stranded in Russia due to the coronavirus- induced-lockdown, landed at the Indore airport in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, an official said.

BES14 MH-VIRUS-TASK FORCE Member of Maharashtra's COVID-19 task force catches virus Mumbai: A senior member of the Maharashtra government's COVID-19 task force has tested positive for coronavirus, a health official said on Thursday.

LGB2 MH-COURT-RANA KAPOOR Bribery case: Rana Kapoor gets interim protection till July 11 Mumbai: A special court here on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest till July 11 to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in a case registered against him by the CBI for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification from a realty firm.

BES2 MH-LOCKDOWN-VEHICLES 5,877 vehicles seized in 2 days for violating 2-km travel norm Mumbai: Mumbai Police have seized 5,877 vehicles in the last two days for violation of its guideline prohibiting citizens from travelling beyond two-km radius of their homes, an official said on Thursday.

BES4 MH-VIRUS-BEED-CURFEW Maha: Curfew in Beed to contain spread of COVID-19 Aurangabad: Curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra's Beed city for eight days in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, officials said. PTI RSY RSY