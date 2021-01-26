Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS.

BOM4 GJ-DAY-BHAGWAT Citizens should read Constitution's Preamble on R-Day: Bhagwat Ahmedabad: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday extended greetings on the occasion of the Republic Day and said countrymen should read Preamble to the Constitution on this day as it tells 'where we as citizens should take our country'.

BOM8 MH-DAY-LD GOVERNOR Maha attracted investments even during COVID-19 crisis: Guv Mumbai: Maharashtra faced a financial blow during the COVID-19 crisis, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government took different measures to come out of the situation, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said on Tuesday.

BOM6 MH-FARMERS-RETURN Farmers leave Mumbai after woman protester unfurls tricolour Mumbai: Thousands of cultivators, who had arrived here from parts of Maharashtra to protest against the Centre's farm laws, left for their homes on Tuesday after an elderly woman agitator hoisted the national flag at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

BOM5 CG-DAY-GOVERNOR People's trust in Chhattisgarh govt helping curb Naxalism: Guv Raipur: People living in remote areas of Chhattisgarh have gained confidence in the state government which is helping in curbing Naxal menace in the state, Governor Anusuiya Uikey said on Tuesday.

BOM9 CG-DAY-BAGHEL PSUs considered backbone of economy, don't weaken them: Baghel Jagdalpur: Apparently targeting the Centre, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said attempts are being made to weaken PSUs which are considered the backbone of Indias economy and reaffirmed his governments intention to buy the upcoming steel plant of NMDC in Bastar in case of its disinvestment.

BOM7 MP-DAY-CHOUHAN Had refused proposal to cut salaries of govt employees: MP CM Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said despite the state's economy being hit by the COVID-19 crisis, he had refused a proposal to cut salaries of government employees amid the pandemic.

Story continues

BOM2 GJ-DAY-RUPANI Let us work to make nation self-reliant, says Rupani on R-Day Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday appealed to people to take a pledge to protect the countrys unity and integrity and make the nation self-reliant.

BOM1 DAY-GA-SAWANT Anti-national forces misguiding youth, farmers: Goa CM Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said anti-national forces are misguiding the youth and farmers over certain issues, and it is everyone's duty to work for the country's unity.

BES4 MH-PADMA AWARDS-RAUT Maharashtra should have got more Padma awards: Sanjay Raut Mumbai: Maharashtra makes a big contribution towards the country and the world in different sectors, but the state has received 'only six' Padma awards this year, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday.

BES2 MH-ZOO-PROTEST Tribal leaders object to renaming of zoo after Bal Thackeray Nagpur: Various tribal organisations along with some BJP leaders staged a protest in Nagpur on Tuesday,demanding a change in the name of an international zoological park here, which has been renamed after Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray. PTI RSY RSY