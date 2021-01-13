Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS.

BOM9 MP-LIQUOR-TOLL MP hooch tragedy: Toll up to 20, Morena collector, SP removed Bhopal/Morena: Six more people have died after consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, raising the toll to 20, a police official said on Wednesday.

BOM7 MH-VACCINE-TOPE Maha gets 9.83 lakh vaccine doses against 17.5 lakh: Tope Mumbai: The Maharashtra goverment has so far received 9.83 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines out of the total requirement of 17.5 lakh for inoculation in the first phase, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

BOM14 CG-VIRUS-VACCINE Chhattigarh receives 3.23 lakh Covishield vaccine doses Raipur: The first consignment of 3.23 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine reached Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur from Pune on Wednesday, a health official said.

BOM12 MP-VACCINE-DOSES First batch of 94,000 doses of Covishield vaccine reaches MP Bhopal: The first consignment of about 94,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine reached the Bhopal airport in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a state government official said.

BOM1 MH-VACCINE-MUMBAI Mumbai receives over 1.39 lakh Covishield vaccine doses: BMC Mumbai: Mumbai received over 1.39 lakh doses of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) early Wednesday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

BOM4 GA-VIRUS-VACCINE 23,500 doses of Covishield vaccine reach Goa Panaji: The first consignment of 23,500 doses of the Covishield vaccine reached Goa from Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a state health official said.

BOM11 GA-NAIK-LD HEALTH Union minister Shripad Naik is conscious, recovering: Goa CM Panaji: Union minister Shripad Naik, who is admitted in a Goa hospital after he met with an accident, is conscious and recovering, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said, adding that there is no need to shift him to New Delhi for further treatment.

BOM2 MH-WOMAN-MUNDE Woman accuses Maha minister of rape; he says it is blackmail Mumbai: A woman has accused Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde of rape and claimed the Mumbai police ignored her complaint.

BOM13 MH-HC-VARAVARA RAO Consider Rao's age, health while making submissions: HC to NIA Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the NIA and the Maharashtra government should consider the age and health condition of poet-activist Varavara Rao, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, while making submissions on his bail plea.

BOM10 MH-MINISTER KIN-NCB Drugs case: Maha minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law summoned Mumbai: Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drugs case on Wednesday, an official said.

BOM6 MH-VIRUS-EXAMS BMC allows various education boards to conduct exams in Mumbai Mumbai: The Mumbai civic body has allowed various state, national and international educational boards to conduct exams physically as per their schedule in the city while following all COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

BOM5 CG-NAXAL-ENCOUNTER Chhattisgarh: Naxal with Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in encounter Raipur: A Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday, a police official said.

BOM8 GJ-VIRUS-FINE COVID-19 norms violators fined Rs 3.63 cr in 4 days in Gujarat Ahmedabad: Gujarat police have collected fines worth Rs 3.63 crore between January 8 and 11 from people violating the mask rule for COVID-19 prevention and those spitting in public, officials said on Wednesday.

BES5 MH-BHANDARA-GOVERNOR Bhandara fire: Guv to give Rs 2 lakh to kin of dead infants Nagpur, Jan 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of 10 infants who died in the fire at Bhandara district hospital last week. PTI RSY RSY