Gurgaon, May 21 (PTI) A man was shot dead following a brawl after his motorcycle hit a car at Farukhnagar here, police said today. The incident occurred yesterday afternoon when Mahavir Yadav’s motorcycle hit the car leaving some scratch marks on it, a police official said. On seeing scratch marks on the car, its owner […]

View photos Mumbai Indians win third IPL trophy with thrilling 1-run win More

Hyderabad, May 21 (PTI) Mumbai Indians were crowned the new IPL champions following their thrilling one-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant in the summit clash here tonight.

Rohit Sharma opted to bat after winning the toss but Mumbai batsmen failed to deliver while the Supergiant bowlers came out firing on all cylinders.

Krunal Pandya top-scored with a crucial 47-run knock while skipper Rohit contributed 24 runs to help Mumbai post 128 for eight.

Jaydev Unadkat (2/19) and Adam Zampa (2/32) shared four wickets between them for Pune Supergiant.

Mumbai Indians surprisingly managed to defend the low total to capture their third IPL trophy with Pune Supergiant falling agonisingly short by one run.

Supergiant could manage 128 for six in 20 overs with Mitchell Johnson taking two wickets in the final over, in which Supergiant needed 11 runs.

Skipper Steve Smith scored 51 runs while Ajinkya Rahane came up with a 44-run knock in Pune chase.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 129 for 8 in 20 overs. (Krunal Pandya 47, Rohit Shrama 24; J Unadkat 2/19)

Rising Pune Supergiant: 128 for 6 in 20 overs. (Steve Smith 51, Ajinkya Rahane 44; Mitchell Johnson 3/26).

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.