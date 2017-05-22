From Mumbai Indians celebrating to Goenka getting trolled, Twitter had a blast during the IPL final

Mumbai Indians won a record third Indian Premier League title beating Rising Pune Supergiant by a single run on Sunday.
Mumbai are the first team to win the IPL three times in its 10-year history and captain Rohit Sharma said it had been a “brilliant effort” to turn just 129-8 into a winning score in the tense final. Chasing 130, Pune batsmen faltered on a slow track to end on 128-6 at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
It was a thrilling finale to the tenth edition of the league. Understandably, Twitter was abuzz during the match with fans, players and even trolls in full flow. Here’s a look at the best of Twitter after #IPLFinal
Mumbai was in celebration mode
The moment we were crowned champions! It doesn't get any better than this! 💪🏆😍#CricketMeriJaan #IPLfinal #BELI3VE pic.twitter.com/Ez7aq3rEdp— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 21, 2017
Fantastic way to finish 10 years.. what a great feeling.. congratulations @mipaltan thank u each and everyone. #IPLfinal #RPSvsMI pic.twitter.com/iXqgk0ArP2— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 21, 2017
What a day #championwife #championteam @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/tET32lNos2— Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) May 21, 2017
Winning takes talent, to repeat takes character, grit and intelligence. What a brilliant final to be part of @mipaltan #IPLfinal— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 22, 2017
CHAMPIONS! 🏆🍾 Congratulations everyone....what a TEAM! @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/9TiJx6zUjK— Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) May 21, 2017
Wishes poured in from the cricket fraternity
This is how you want a final match to be like. Super exciting. Congrats @mipaltan on another ipl title. #IPLfinal #RPSvMI— Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) May 21, 2017
What an amazing game of cricket this is what makes @ipl such an amazing tournament bad luck pune but @mipaltan bowlers kept their nerves— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 21, 2017
Outstanding character shown by @mipaltan. Well played @RPSupergiants. Not at all surprising with @MahelaJay in charge. What a final to watch— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) May 21, 2017
Wat a match best final in IPL so far great captaincy under pressure @ImRo45 so so so close #IPLfinal #RPSvsMI #IPL2017 #MUMBAIINDIANS #BCCI— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 21, 2017
WHAT A FINAL!! Congrats to @mipaltan on being the best team all year. Great effort Pune! @SPFleming7 @stevesmith49 @zamps63 @danchristian54— Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) May 21, 2017
What an over by @MitchJohnson398 all that pressure. What an impact off the bench this year. Well done @mipaltan on the win. I was mistaken.— David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 21, 2017
Big up @mipaltan 👍🏼 Hard luck @RPSupergiants . But for me, Cricket - the real winner today. 💯#IPL2017— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 21, 2017
Did you know? Mick Jagger watched the IPL final as well
I don't think Mumbai have scored enough runs in the #IPLfinal to win this, but you never know?— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 21, 2017
Mj
Who would have known that Mick Jagger watches IPL????? https://t.co/DhZUBEvLbC— Shahnaz (@snazud) May 22, 2017
@MickJagger Wow...@MickJagger follows #IPLfinal— imKunwar (@BryanKunwar) May 21, 2017
@MickJagger wait what?? a twitter post about something other than #Trump? i'm pleasantly confused.— BonnieSolloway (@BSolloway) May 21, 2017
@MickJagger Great that you're following the IPL. Your boy @benstokes38 took @RPSupergiants into the final!— Neville Bharucha (@NevilleSays) May 21, 2017
Even Ranveer Singh is a Mumbai Indians fan
Weeeee are the CHAMPIONSSSSS !!! 🤘🏽🎶🎶🎶 😍🏏🏆🏆🏆 #MI #IPLfinal @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/q2vpxKzBPK— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 21, 2017
A little number-crunching
Players involved in most #IPL tournament wins— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) May 21, 2017
4- ROHIT SHARMA
3- Yusuf Pathan
3- Ambati Rayudu
3- Kieron Pollard
3- Lasith Malinga#IPLfinal
Team finishing first in points table and winning the IPL:— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 21, 2017
Rajasthan Royals in 2008
Mumbai Indians in 2017#IPLfinal
Highest diff b/w Orange Cap & next best run-getter:— Deepu Narayana (@deeputalks) May 21, 2017
143 Warner (641) & Gambhir (498)- 2017
143 Gayle (733) & Gambhir (590)- 2012#IPLfinal
Congratulations to @BhuviOfficial for retaining the purple cap @IPL. 23 wickets in 16 matches 2016, 26 wickets in 14 matches #IPL2017. 👏🏼👏🏼— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) May 21, 2017
Mumbai Indians' 129/8 is the lowest total successfully defended in a franchise-based T20 tournament final (excl.D/L games)#IPLfinal #RPSvMI— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) May 21, 2017
Ben Stokes becomes the second player to win player of tournament award in a debut season after Shane Watson (2008), @RPSupergiants #RPSvMI— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 21, 2017
There was a little trolling as well... Because this is Twitter after all
#RPSvMI #IPLfinal— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 21, 2017
Superb picture of the IPL trophy, being held by Malinga, and other people who didn't play in the finals. pic.twitter.com/BAkNmYySiA
That's for Mr. Goenka straight from the Stadium in Hyderabad. 😎#MSDhoni #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/TolcGS9N8M— Captains (@dhonikohli_fc) May 21, 2017
Let's Have 2 Minutes Of Silence For Goenka's King Of Jungle: Steve Smith's Innings. #IPL #MSDhoni #RPSvsMI #RPSvMI #MIvRPS #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/qVPNEGc077— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 21, 2017
Nice run out by Harsh Goenka Jr.— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 21, 2017
Let’s end with this tweet that tells you all you need to know about Supergiant
Let's make the whistles hear louder over the noise. Tag your tweets with #whistlepodu! #ManyHappyReturnsOfCSK— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 21, 2017