From Mumbai Indians celebrating to Goenka getting trolled, Twitter had a blast during the IPL final

Mumbai Indians won a record third Indian Premier League title beating Rising Pune Supergiant by a single run on Sunday.

Mumbai are the first team to win the IPL three times in its 10-year history and captain Rohit Sharma said it had been a “brilliant effort” to turn just 129-8 into a winning score in the tense final. Chasing 130, Pune batsmen faltered on a slow track to end on 128-6 at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

It was a thrilling finale to the tenth edition of the league. Understandably, Twitter was abuzz during the match with fans, players and even trolls in full flow. Here’s a look at the best of Twitter after #IPLFinal

Mumbai was in celebration mode

Fantastic way to finish 10 years.. what a great feeling.. congratulations @mipaltan thank u each and everyone. #IPLfinal #RPSvsMI pic.twitter.com/iXqgk0ArP2 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 21, 2017

Winning takes talent, to repeat takes character, grit and intelligence. What a brilliant final to be part of @mipaltan #IPLfinal — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 22, 2017

Wishes poured in from the cricket fraternity

This is how you want a final match to be like. Super exciting. Congrats @mipaltan on another ipl title. #IPLfinal #RPSvMI — Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) May 21, 2017

What an amazing game of cricket this is what makes @ipl such an amazing tournament bad luck pune but @mipaltan bowlers kept their nerves — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 21, 2017

Outstanding character shown by @mipaltan. Well played @RPSupergiants. Not at all surprising with @MahelaJay in charge. What a final to watch — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) May 21, 2017

What an over by @MitchJohnson398 all that pressure. What an impact off the bench this year. Well done @mipaltan on the win. I was mistaken. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 21, 2017

Big up @mipaltan 👍🏼 Hard luck @RPSupergiants . But for me, Cricket - the real winner today. 💯#IPL2017 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 21, 2017

Did you know? Mick Jagger watched the IPL final as well

I don't think Mumbai have scored enough runs in the #IPLfinal to win this, but you never know?

— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 21, 2017

Who would have known that Mick Jagger watches IPL????? https://t.co/DhZUBEvLbC — Shahnaz (@snazud) May 22, 2017

@MickJagger wait what?? a twitter post about something other than #Trump? i'm pleasantly confused. — BonnieSolloway (@BSolloway) May 21, 2017

@MickJagger Great that you're following the IPL. Your boy @benstokes38 took @RPSupergiants into the final! — Neville Bharucha (@NevilleSays) May 21, 2017

Even Ranveer Singh is a Mumbai Indians fan

A little number-crunching

Players involved in most #IPL tournament wins

4- ROHIT SHARMA

3- Yusuf Pathan

3- Ambati Rayudu

3- Kieron Pollard

3- Lasith Malinga#IPLfinal









— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) May 21, 2017

Team finishing first in points table and winning the IPL:



Rajasthan Royals in 2008

Mumbai Indians in 2017#IPLfinal





— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 21, 2017

Highest diff b/w Orange Cap & next best run-getter:

143 Warner (641) & Gambhir (498)- 2017

143 Gayle (733) & Gambhir (590)- 2012#IPLfinal



— Deepu Narayana (@deeputalks) May 21, 2017

Congratulations to @BhuviOfficial for retaining the purple cap @IPL. 23 wickets in 16 matches 2016, 26 wickets in 14 matches #IPL2017. 👏🏼👏🏼 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) May 21, 2017