Mumbai to host RFYS Athletics National meet

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Over 800 student athletes qualified through 14 city leg finals will vie for top honours at the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports National Athletics Championship, to be held from November 14 to 16 at SAI here, it was announced on Tuesday.

RFYS Athletic competition are held under the aegis of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and conducted as per the International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) regulations.

The three-day nationals will witness 84 track and field final events across 4 categories each for Boys and Girls in Sub Jr, Junior, Senior and College.

RFYS Athletics championship 2018, in its second year was held in 14 cities -- Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kozikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patiala, Rohtak, Trivandrum and Vadodra.

Over 20,000 student athletes from 3,500 educational institutes registered in the city competitions held in September and October.

