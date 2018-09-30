Mumbai to host culinary fiesta The Culture Table

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Culinary experts like Sarah Todd, Vicky Ratnani and Kaviraj Thadani are coming together for the debut edition of The Culture Table, which promises a bespoke curation of gourmet food and craft beers with curated music and designed spaces.

Spread over two days -- October 6-7, The Culture Table, presented by Brothers Incorporated and Rage Entertainment, will have handpicked kiosks and limited-edition dishes across cuisines like European, Thai, Asian, Japanese, Mexican, Charcuterie, Chinese and Organic.

The MMRDA Ground, Bandra Kurla Complex here will be turned into a gourmet wonderland as restaurants and micro-breweries will convene at the gala, where live music performances will add to the vibe.

Ninad Shah, Founder, Brothers Incorporated, said in a statement: "The hallmark of this event is the coming together of some of the finest pioneers in the restaurant and brewery space in Mumbai to showcase the evolution of the food and beverage industry."

In India, the food sector has emerged as a high-growth and high-profit sector and the food festival market has a huge potential, says Azhar Morani, Director, Rage Entertainment.

"Just like music festivals, food festivals too will reach a high point in the next 5 years. The consumption of food is not just a solitary activity. It is a package deal.

"The better the overall package, the better the sales. Having food, entertainment, music under one roof is the way forward. Food festivals are about discovery, about trying something you haven't seen or heard or eaten before and that is something we wish to deliver through a close knit showcase," he added.

