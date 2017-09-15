Mumbai-Goa Jan Shatabdi Express to Get Glass-Roof Vistadome Coach From Saturday; Here’s All You Need to Know

The glass-roof Vistadome coach will be attached with this train from September 16. The chairs will rotate around 180 degrees, making it a single look out window to give a panoramic view of the beauty outside.

New Delhi, September 15: The popular Mumbai-Goa Jan Shatabdi Express is likely to get a glass-roof Vistadome coach from this Saturday i.e. September 16. The new coach comes with rotating chairs and a glass-domed roof that will provide a 180-degree view. The Vistadome coach is air-conditioned with glass-domed ceilings and has automatic sliding doors. Commuters traveling on the popular Mumbai-Goa Jan Shatabdi Express will not only get a special coach with a glass-roof vista-dome, but also rotatable chairs and hanging LCDs for entertainment. The glass-roof Vistadome coach will be attached to this train from September 16. The chairs will rotate around 180 degrees, making it a single look out window to give a panoramic view of the beauty outside.

As the train makes its way through the Konkan region, the Central Railway has decided to have Vistadome coach on this train to give commuters a lifetime experience of the scenic beauty of the ghat sections, valley and the tunnels. The service that will be made available on the Dadar-Madgaon route will be in the last coach and will also include specialised catering services for the passengers.

About the new glass-roof Vistadome coach:

The Vistadome coach has a special observation lounge and a multi-tier luggage rack.

Its seats are rotatable and are pushback chairs.

As per reports, 12 hanging LCDs for entertainment, automatic doors, along with a small fridge, freezer, oven and juicer grinder are also equipped in the coach.

The coach came to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from the Integrated Coach Factory (ICF) in the first week of September.

The first such coach, built at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, runs between Visakhapatnam and Araku valley hill station.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Central Railway Ravinder Goyal was quoted by ANI saying that the train will run between Dadar to Madgaon first and based on the responses it receives they will take further decisions. He said it is the first time in Indian history that such coaches are created. Informing further he added that earlier it was running between Araku Valley and Vizag which was created by Integrated Coach Factory (ICF). The senior official informed that the train has AC, Fridge, high-quality washroom etc. As per details by Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway Sunil Udasi, the coach has been provided with extra luggage rack and a gallery for people to enjoy the beautiful view.

The official said that currently there is only one coach available which will run from Dadar-Madgaon route and shall add more to the list after looking at people’s response. The Dadar-Madgaon Janshatabdi train departs from Dadar at 5.25 am and arrives in Madgaon at 4 pm. As per Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway Sunil Udasi, the Central Railway may charge fare equivalent to the executive chair car of Shatabdi class train which is likely to be around Rs 2,000. However, officials said that they are waiting for the final approval of the railway board.