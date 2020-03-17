Mumbai Film City deserted after halt on shoots amid COVID-19 scare

Mumbai Film City was deserted on March 17 as government announced shut down for many industries, public spaces and institutions. On March 15, Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) decided to stop all entertainment format shoot from March 19 to March 31. Entertainment Industry is avoiding shoots in prevention of the disease. The eatery in film city was also vacant. Subhash Borker, Joint Managing Director of Film City said, "On order of municipal commissioner, all the indoor and outdoor shoots have been stopped. Tourists and general public is also forbidden to enter in the Film City. Only people working in Film City are allowed to enter. We are taking all kind of precautions for our staff as well." Total positive cases of coronavirus in India have mounted to 126. The number of deaths in country has reached to 3 with one death in Maharashtra.