Mumbai to fight Punjab in PWL opener

Panchkula (Haryana), Jan 12 (IANS) Reigning Asian Games champions Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will be in action on the opening night of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Season 4 as Mumbai Maharathi take on NCR Punjab Royals at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium here on Monday.

Apart from the two Asiad gold medallists, the evening will also see 2017 European Championship silver medallist Zsanett Nemeth, Pan-American Championship bronze medallist Betzabeth Angelica, former world champion Alina Stadnik and national champion Harphool in action among others.

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik is lined up to take on giant-killer of PWL-3 Pooja Dhanda on Tuesday as debutants MP Yodha take on Delhi Sultans.

After Panchkula, the next leg of the championship will be held in Ludhiana in Punjab from January 19 to 23. The last leg of the league consisting of the semi-finals and the final will be held at the Gautam Buddha University Stadium, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, from January 24 to 31.

"Organizing the league in different venues will give young wrestlers in those cities an opportunity to watch world class bouts from close which, I am sure, will be very inspiring. It is also a step forward for the league which is trying to spread to different parts of the country," Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Saran Singh said.

--IANS

