Mumbai escapes Cyclone Nisarga unscathed, but Maharashtra govt would do well to take lessons in disaster-preparedness from Odisha

Mumbai may be breathing a sigh of relief after Cyclone Nisarga, which slammed into the Maharashtra coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph, left the city largely unscathed on Wednesday, but the city and state authorities would do well not to sit on their good fortune.

Mumbai will remain under threat for the foreseeable future thanks to climate change. Mumbai, for a variety of reasons, is not hit by cyclones very often. Indeed the last major storm to hit Mumbai occurred in 1948. Cyclones in the Arabian Sea are relatively rare. As per a historical average, there are only one or two per year. But all that is changing.

Cyclone Nisarga uprooted several trees in Raigad, Palghar and Pune districts. News18 More

Cyclone Nisarga uprooted several trees in Raigad, Palghar and Pune districts. News18

Mumbai at increased risk

The IMD recorded 126 cyclones in the Arabian Sea compared to 520 in the Bay of Bengal between 1891 and 2018. But all that is changing. Nisarga, the second cyclone to hit India in three weeks, is also the second cyclone to form in the Arabian Sea over the past week.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a UN body, has found the sea surface temperature of the Arabian Sea to be rising. A temperature around 30 to 33 degrees Celsius in the tropical seas favours origin of cyclonic depressions. A paper by Hiroyuki Murukami and his colleagues has not only shown that the cyclones in the Arabian Sea are more likely today, but also that this is attributable to climate change.

In 2013, Mumbai was listed by the journal Nature Climate Change as the fifth coastal city in the world to be most affected by flooding in the future, measured by economic losses. The first four are Guangzhou, Miami, New York-Newark and New Orleans.

City spared the worst

The cyclone hit the coastal districts of Maharashtra from the Arabian Sea with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday afternoon. The neighbouring coastal districts of Raigad and Palghar bore the brunt of the storm experiencing strong winds, heavy rainfall and raging sea surge. Tidal waves measuring up to six to eight feet lashed parts of the coastal areas. Tin roofs erected on the terraces of residential apartments flew away in some places and several trees and electricity poles were also uprooted.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray deployed ten teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in different parts of the state. Over 40,000 people living near the coast in Mumbai were shifted to safer places, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The Indian Navy kept five flood teams and three diving teams on stand-by in Mumbai, the official said.

Town planning authority MMRDA said nearly 150 patients at its COVID facility in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai were shifted as a precaution ahead of the cyclone. Mumbai Police also said that hundreds of people living in areas near sea shores like Colaba in South Mumbai, Worli and Dadar in Central Mumbai, and Juhu and Versova in Western Mumbai were shifted to safer places.

Look to Bengal, learn from Odisha

While Mumbaikars heaved a sigh of relief as the cyclone's damage appeared limited to uprooting of trees in some areas that led to vehicles being crushed, they would do well to look at what happened when Super Cyclone Amphan slammed into West Bengal and Odisha.

Amphan took 98 lives and inflicted damages worth Rs 1 lakh crore. A similar super cyclone would wreak havoc were it to hit India's financial capital head-on. Kolkata in the aftermath of Amphan was reduced to flooded streets and homes, uprooted trees, no power, people huddling together without regard for the COVID-19 pandemic. Imagine such scenes in the Mumbai.

Amidst the chaos, it has been left to the Odisha Fire Services personnel to pick up the pieces in Kolkata. The 372-member team headed by Chief Fire Officer Maheswar Swain reached West Bengal on 24 May to undertake restoration work and was able to remove 2,070 fallen trees and electric poles at 515 places which were obstructing communication in Kolkata city and its adjoining are