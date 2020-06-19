Mumbai discovers life isn't so sweet without the workers it once ignored

As the monsoon lashes Mumbai and black clouds darken the skyline, the city is in the grip of nostalgia for the men who used to keep daily life ticking as rhythmically and comfortingly as a Swiss watch. Men who are missing.

The men who cleared the drains of silt so that the rains don’t cause flooding and water-borne diseases such as leptospirosis. The electricians who came to fix breakdowns caused by wind and rain. The sanitation workers who used to spray neighbourhoods with mosquito repellent before the monsoon to prevent vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue fever and chikungunya. All are missing even though the monsoon officially arrived last weekend.

Many of these workers and handymen were migrant labourers. They fled the city when the pandemic left them destitute and hungry. “Although the government of Maharashtra boasted it was giving them cooked meals, it used to deliver 5,000 food packets for 10,000 people. Families starved,” said Sarita Sable, a voluntary worker in Dharavi slum.

Now they aren’t around, I realise they made up the sights and sounds of the city Rekha Sabharwal

Before their mass exodus, well-heeled residents had never noticed them. They were always there, cheap cogs tucked away in the crevices of the city, their presence visible only when needed to fix a blocked toilet or deliver pizzas, and instantly forgotten.

Now their absence is felt. A city already buckling under coronavirus and facing the annual ritual of catastrophic flooding from the rains is realising its dependence on daily wage labourers.

For the average family, the fruit and vegetable vendors parked so conveniently on the road outside their homes in a high-rise are absent. Lots of other “wallahs” are also gone: the chai wallah pouring out steaming masala tea from old-fashioned metal teapots, the juice wallah serving oxidant-rich pomegranate juice, the press wallah who ironed your clothes and delivered them, neatly folded and wrapped inside a sheet like a gift, to your door, and the autorickshaw wallah who dropped your child off at school.

Rekha Sabharwal, whose family manufactures ceiling fans, said the words of Joni Mitchell’s song Big Yellow Taxi – Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone – keeps going around in her head. “Now they aren’t around, I realise they made up the sights and sounds of the city. When I can’t get a plumber or the grocery store owner says he hasn’t got any delivery boys, I get frustrated,” she said.

Worst of all perhaps for a city that loves home-cooked food for lunch, the famous dabbawallas (yet another wallah) have also disappeared. These men have been studied by Harvard for their logistical feat in picking up lunch from a customer’s home and dropping it off at their office, armed only with a unique code for every lunchbox, and rarely getting any delivery late or wrong.

For the first time in 125 years, most of the 5,000 dabbawallas have gone home to their villages, defeated by the virus and the lockdown. Given the nature of their work, involving contact with dozens of people on public transport to deliver some 200,000 lunchboxes every day, who was going to hire their services in the middle of a contagion?

They were treated like slaves by employers and then they were treated like stray dogs by society during the lockdown DL Karad, Centre of Indian Trade Unions.

Apart from the labour shortage whittling away all the little comforts that make daily life pleasant, industrialists are also frustrated. They are gearing up for business again as the city gradually starts easing the lockdown but cannot find guards, technicians, electricians, sweepers, packers or assembly-line workers.

Foundries, mills, shops and malls are looking for labour. Construction of roads, flyovers and metro lines is delayed. Half-built buildings need to be finished. A survey carried out by staffing firm TeamLease Services for the Economic Times newspaper estimates a labour shortfall of 40–50%. The city authorities estimate that 1.2 million migrant workers left the city during lockdown.

