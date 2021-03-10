Mumbai Cop Vaze to Be Transferred From Crime Branch: Anil Deshmukh

High-profile Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze, who was part of the probe into the explosives recovered from the car found parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, will be removed from the Crime Branch and posted to a different department, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced in the state Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, 10 March.

“It is being done so that an impartial investigation can be conducted in the case over Mansukh Hiren’s death,” Deshmukh said, according to ANI.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has filed a murder case against unidentified people, in connection with the death of Mansukh Hiren, the man whose explosives-laden vehicle was found outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence.

Forty-five-year-old Hiren was found dead on the banks of a creek along near Mumbai on 5 March.

Also Read: ‘Cop Probing Ambani Case Killed SUV Owner’: What Kin’s FIR Says

Meanwhile, the investigation into the recovery of explosives from the car near Antilia has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The agency took over the case from the ATS and has begun its probe and on Wednesday, visited the spot where the vehicle was found, reported ANI.

Controversy Over Vaze

Vaze has become a bone of contention between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the BJP-led Opposition in Maharashtra, ever since he took over the investigation of the case regarding explosives being recovered outside Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai residence.

In an FIR registered on 7 March, Hiren’s family has levelled serious allegations against Vaze and accused him of his murder.

Vimala, Hiren’s wife, has alleged in the FIR that Vaze was involved in the alleged conspiracy to frame her husband and has allegedly murdered him.

Also Read: Ambani Bomb Scare Case Handed Over to NIA; Uddhav Questions Move

Fadnavis Demands Vaze’s Suspension, Arrest

The Maharashtra Assembly was rocked on Thursday over Vaze’s alleged association with Hiren, with Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis demanding his immediate suspension and arrest in the case.

“Why he is not being arrested under Section 201 of IPC (destroying evidence)? Who is defending him?” Fadnavis asked.

Quoting the statement of Hiren's wife, Fadvanis says Vaze was in possession of the suspected car (in which explosive were found) for 4 months.

While the BJP MLAs raised slogans of “Ye sarkar khooni hai,” Fadnavis said: “Sachin Vaze is being defended as he was member of a political party. If you don't do anything about him, you are giving him a chance to destroy evidence. He should be suspended immediately. If you defend him, doubts may be raised against you too.”

(With inputs from ANI.)

