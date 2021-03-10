Mumbai Cop Sachin Vaze Transferred Over Death of Man Whose Car Was Found With Explosives

Assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze of Mumbai Police's Criminal Intelligence Unit has been transferred. The announcement was made by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on the floor of the Legislative Council on Wednesday. The move of the state government comes after consistent pressure by opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, seeking suspension and arrest of Vaze.

Soon after the home ministerâs announcement, the BJP created ruckus in the House. Leaders came down in the Well, shouting slogans against the government. "Suspend him from service. Arrest him for his role," the BJP leaders shouted.

The party leaders also held placards in the House against the government. The BJP has alleged that Vaze played a role in the death of Mansukh Hiren, whose stolen Scorpio was found parked at Mumbai's Carmichael Road. Gelatin sticks were found in the vehicle.

The probe is currently with the National Investigation Agency, while the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad is probing the murder case of Hiren. His wife has given a statement to the ATS that she suspects that her husband was murdered. She has also named a few people in her statement.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis read out her statement in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. He sought immediate action against Vaze, and accused the government of protecting him.