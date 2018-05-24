Mumbai Congress holds protest against fuel price hike
The Congress party staged protest against fuel price hike in different parts of India. The party workers gathered on Mumbai roads in huge numbers to raise their voices against the central Government and their decision which is bothering almost every commoner of the country. Apart from raising voice against PM Narendra Modi, the Mumbai Congress workers also dragged a few big names from Bollywood who slammed the fuel price hikes during the Congress/UPA rule back in 2011-2012.