Mumbai City FC ties up with Rooter for ISL fan-engagement

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Mumbai City FC on Thursday announced its association with real-time sports social platform Rooter as its official fan engagement partner for the fourth edition of the cash-rich football tournament.

According to a statement, Rooter aims to give a further boost to the Ranbir Kapoor-owned Mumbai City FC which boasts of marquee players in Diego Forlan besides coach Alexandre Guimaraes, by providing unique engagement opportunities for existing MCFC fans while acquiring new ones.

Commenting on the partnership, Mumbai City FC CEO Indranil Das Blah said: "While on field preparations and the team are shaping up well, we want to ensure that we give our fans the best possible avenues for them to engage with the club."

"Rooter has achieved growth and success in such a short span of time and we are glad that their offerings will help us take care of fan engagement, which is one of the most vital aspects of every season."

Rooter founder and CEO Piyush said: "We are very proud and excited to become the official fan engagement partner of MCFC ahead of this year's ISL."

"The collaboration with Mumbai City FC further entrenches Rooter's growing acceptance and clout within the sporting community as an unparalleled fan-engagement platform that provides a solid user experience while generating insightful data to further strengthen a team's presence in the fan community," he added.

