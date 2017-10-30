Mumbai City FC launch home jersey for ISL 4

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Mumbai City FC unveiled their new home jersey for Indian Super League (ISL) season 4 here, incorporating the Bandra-Worli Sea Link into the design.

The club, that made it to the semi-final of the the last season, have stuck to their signature electric blue colour, but added a golden band on the sleeves to augment the 'Golden Fragments' on the front of the jersey.

"An element of design that has been incorporated into the jersey is the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, a now iconic structure in the city, as we want to symbolise the club's connect with the city and its people," a club spokesperson said on Sunday.

