Mumbai City FC coach Guimaraes praise longer ISL

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Mumbai City FC coach Alexandre Guimaraes on Friday praised the longer format of the Indian Super League (ISL) and said the extension of the league will give time to the coaches to impart their ideas to their respective teams.

The league comprises 10 teams and will run for five months from November to March.

Previously, ISL had eight teams but this season, with two new teams -- Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC -- the league has been extended for two more months, being played over five months instead of the earlier three.

"I think this season, there will be enough time for recovery, preparation and even try different styles. A longer league means every manager will have more time to impart their ideas to their team and know players better," Guimaraes said at the media day here.

Apart from him, Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory was also present at the event. Gregory echoed the words of Guimaraes and said the longer league will help the players and coaches to know each other well.

"I remember seeing the fixture lists from previous seasons and there was a point where Chennaiyin played three games in six days. That was too much to ask for from players," Gregory said.

"As for training drills, I won't do anything different compared to England, where Championship clubs play 46 games in 38 weeks along with (midweek) cup games as well. But a longer league gives coaches and players enough time to know each other," he added.

